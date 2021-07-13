Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Perfect Summer Shirt,' and It's Under $20

Made from a lightweight and breathable cotton material, the Target summer tank top ensures optimal airflow so you don't have to worry about overheating when temperatures rise. Its relaxed and slightly oversized fit also helps with keeping you cool. With its textured design and scooped neckline, the Universal Thread Gauze Tank Top is incredibly versatile and easily pairs with everything in your closet. In fact, some reviewers added that it can be dressed up or down, depending on your summer social calendar. No wonder it's being hailed as the "perfect summer shirt."