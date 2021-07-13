Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Perfect Summer Shirt,' and It's Under $20
A breezy tank top is a quintessential summer wardrobe item — and fashionistas have discovered the ultimate one at Target, thanks to the Universal Thread Gauze Tank Top. This tank is quickly becoming a fan favorite for its flowy feel and comfortable fit, which many say makes it incredibly flattering and easy to wear. The best part is that it's priced under $20.
Made from a lightweight and breathable cotton material, the Target summer tank top ensures optimal airflow so you don't have to worry about overheating when temperatures rise. Its relaxed and slightly oversized fit also helps with keeping you cool. With its textured design and scooped neckline, the Universal Thread Gauze Tank Top is incredibly versatile and easily pairs with everything in your closet. In fact, some reviewers added that it can be dressed up or down, depending on your summer social calendar. No wonder it's being hailed as the "perfect summer shirt."
"I live in a very hot climate and I just love this top," raved one shopper. "Feels nice, flattering, and the best part is that it's cool. I'm going to order a few more."
As for the material, one customer said that it's "so soft and airy," while another shared that it's "comfy, light, and cute." Someone noted that it falls on the shorter side in terms of length, but overall, shoppers agreed that the flowiness of the tank combined with its adjustable straps counteracted it being slightly cropped.
Since it's available in six colors and prints, shoppers have taken the liberty of stocking up on multiple tops. "Love these tops," one reviewer wrote. "Bought one in every color. They are light and airy and great for hot weather. True to size."
Grab the Universal Thread Gauze Tank Top at Target today, and make sure to check out some of the retailer's other best-selling tops that will also keep you cool and stylish this summer.