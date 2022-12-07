9 Comfortable and Cozy Winter Skirts on Sale for Under $50 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now

Shoppers are elevating their wardrobes with these cozy options from Vince Camuto, Free People, and more

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on December 7, 2022 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Skirts
Photo: Nordstrom

Even jeans fans get tired of wearing them every day. When the weather is gray and stormy for months, it's easy to reach for your favorite denim pants and sweater combo. But sometimes, a change of outfit formula is exactly what's needed to lift your mood.

If you don't mind putting on a pair of tights or braving the frostiness with uncovered legs, consider winter-ready skirts that are sure to elevate your look. They're an excellent alternative to your regular cold-weather wardrobe when you need a change or are looking to dress up a bit.

Not sure where to start? Nordstrom has a wide selection of winter-appropriate skirts on sale for under $50. Keep scrolling to see which ones deserve a spot in your closet!

Shop Under-$50 Skirts at Nordstrom

Faux leather is perfect to wear in winter because it will keep you warm and snug. This Halogen Croc Embossed Pencil Skirt is a whopping 50 percent off, and it will shield your legs from the cold during your daily commute. Add a long sleeve blouse with for a polished look that's great to wear to the office. Or, opt for booties and a pair of tights for a more casual 'fit that's extra warm.

For an even more relaxed look, you could layer a white button-down shirt underneath a baggy sweater and finish the outfit off with a pair of flat lace-up boots that's equal parts comfortable and put together.

Nordstrom Skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Croc Embossed Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, $49.50 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Contrary to popular belief, you can still wear a mini skirt when the temperature plummets. The shorter length of this BlankNYC Suede Miniskirt pairs nicely with knee-high boots, which were popular with celebs like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner this fall. Or wear it with a chunky sweater and leg warmers for extra warmth and style: The oversized look of the sweater with the form-fitting skirt will result in a perfectly balanced outfit that can easily be dressed up or down.

One reviewer shared that they wore it on Thanksgiving and styled it with a turtleneck, tights, and booties. "It fits nicely at the waist and is roomy throughout. I love the asymmetrical zipper as it provides interest," they said.

Nordstrom Skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC Zip Suede Miniskirt, $29.40 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

This Vince Camuto Midi Skirt that shoppers say is has "thick material" that's "not too heavy" will make an essential staple in your winter wardrobe, too. You can make it cozier by adding a sweater vest or thick cardigan with sneakers for a more laid-back feel. If you want to spice up your look, opt for a leather blazer and a pair of Chelsea boots to add edge to your office or nighttime outfit. Plus, all sizes (small through large) are currently marked down by 40 percent.

Nordstrom Skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Ponte Midi Skirt, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Find even more under-$50 skirts that are on sale right now at Nordstrom. And keep scrolling to shop more of our favorites below.

Nordstrom Skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It!: Treasure & Bond Drawstring Waist Sweater Skirt, $41.30 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Rib Sweater Midi Skirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Rib Sweater Midi Skirt, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Sweater Knit Recycled Polyester Blend Miniskirt
Nordstrom

But It! BP. Sweater Knit Recycled Polyester Blend Miniskirt in Green Hedge, $21 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Skirt Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Karen Kane Plaid A-Line Skirt, $47.77 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Skirt Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Ray Cotton Corduroy Miniskirt, $36–$45 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Roxy Silent Days Paperbag Waist Corduroy Skirt, $42.50 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com

