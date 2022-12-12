9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Arrive Before the Holiday, All for Less Than $50 

No amount of tinsel is too much

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on December 12, 2022 08:00 PM

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Photo: Amazon

Dressing to the nines in velvet skirts and sparkly heels is fun and all, but ugly Christmas sweaters are way more festive for holiday parties. If you don't have a red and green pullover decked out in ornaments and tinsel hanging in your closet, don't worry — we found nine jolly picks on Amazon, and they'll all arrive before December 25.

Whether you prefer punny phrases, reindeer with flashing noses, or subtler sweaters with a few festive details, Amazon has an Ugly Christmas sweater for you. Shop nine that will arrive before Santa comes down the chimney — all for less than $50 — below.

Ugly Christmas Sweaters at Amazon

With ugly Christmas sweaters, less is not more — it's impossible to go too over-the-top. Take this reindeer sweater, for example: With a 3D scarf tied around its neck and colorful bulbs in its antlers, this reindeer pulls out all the stops. Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pullover a perfect rating, and claimed that it's an unexpectedly soft, high-quality sweater.

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Daisy Boutique Knitted Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

If you like to make a statement with clever plays on words, this ugly Christmas sweater that reads "Get Lit" above a lit-up Christmas tree is right up your alley. More than 4,000 customers have given it their seal of approval, calling it "very comfy" and writing that they plan to wear it "for years."

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Tipsy Elves Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.95; amazon.com

Take the unexpected route by wearing this ugly Christmas sweater dress with tights and boots on December 25. With an oversized fit and turtleneck design, this festive find looks surprisingly cozy. You just might fall asleep watching Home Alone in this eye-catching number that reviewers deem "really warm" and "oh-so-comfortable."

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Pink Queen Ugly Christmas Sweater Dress, $44.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Turn heads at your next holiday party in one of these under-$50 ugly Christmas sweaters at Amazon. And hurry — you're running out of time to get them before the big day.

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Ventelan Ugly Christmas Sweater, $34.99; amazon.com

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater, $36; amazon.com

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Joy In Direct LED Light Up Christmas Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! #followme Gingerbread Man Ugly Christmas Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Daisy Boutique Reindeer Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Tipsy Elves Sequin Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater, $47.95 (orig. $89.95); amazon.com

