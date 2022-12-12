Lifestyle Fashion 9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Arrive Before the Holiday, All for Less Than $50 No amount of tinsel is too much By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Dressing to the nines in velvet skirts and sparkly heels is fun and all, but ugly Christmas sweaters are way more festive for holiday parties. If you don't have a red and green pullover decked out in ornaments and tinsel hanging in your closet, don't worry — we found nine jolly picks on Amazon, and they'll all arrive before December 25. Whether you prefer punny phrases, reindeer with flashing noses, or subtler sweaters with a few festive details, Amazon has an Ugly Christmas sweater for you. Shop nine that will arrive before Santa comes down the chimney — all for less than $50 — below. Ugly Christmas Sweaters at Amazon Ventelan Ugly Christmas Sweater, $34.99 Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater, $36 Joy In Direct LED Light Up Christmas Sweater, $39.99 Daisy Boutique Knitted Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater, $39.99 #followme Gingerbread Man Ugly Christmas Sweater, $39.99 Daisy Boutique Reindeer Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $49.99) Pink Queen Ugly Christmas Sweater Dress, $44.99 (orig. $47.99) Tipsy Elves Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.95 Tipsy Elves Sequin Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater, $47.95 (orig. $89.95) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With ugly Christmas sweaters, less is not more — it's impossible to go too over-the-top. Take this reindeer sweater, for example: With a 3D scarf tied around its neck and colorful bulbs in its antlers, this reindeer pulls out all the stops. Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pullover a perfect rating, and claimed that it's an unexpectedly soft, high-quality sweater. Amazon Buy It! Daisy Boutique Knitted Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com If you like to make a statement with clever plays on words, this ugly Christmas sweater that reads "Get Lit" above a lit-up Christmas tree is right up your alley. More than 4,000 customers have given it their seal of approval, calling it "very comfy" and writing that they plan to wear it "for years." Amazon Buy It! Tipsy Elves Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.95; amazon.com Take the unexpected route by wearing this ugly Christmas sweater dress with tights and boots on December 25. With an oversized fit and turtleneck design, this festive find looks surprisingly cozy. You just might fall asleep watching Home Alone in this eye-catching number that reviewers deem "really warm" and "oh-so-comfortable." Amazon Buy It! Pink Queen Ugly Christmas Sweater Dress, $44.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com Turn heads at your next holiday party in one of these under-$50 ugly Christmas sweaters at Amazon. And hurry — you're running out of time to get them before the big day. Amazon Buy It! Ventelan Ugly Christmas Sweater, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater, $36; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Joy In Direct LED Light Up Christmas Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! #followme Gingerbread Man Ugly Christmas Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Daisy Boutique Reindeer Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tipsy Elves Sequin Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater, $47.95 (orig. $89.95); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 