People.com Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Wear Ugg Boots and Slippers on Repeat, and They're Quietly on Sale You have only have 72 hours to save big Published on August 12, 2022 05:00 PM While most of us think of Ugg shoes as cold-weather staples, the ubiquitous brand has returned as Hollywood's all-season footwear of choice. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Cardi B, and more stars have worn fluffy Ugg slippers and boots in recent months, proving that coziness takes precedence. If you're more of an Uggs-in-the-fall type, the good news is that autumn is around the corner — and just in time, Rue La La put a ton of boots, slippers, and sneakers from Ugg on sale for up to 50 percent off. You can score some of Ugg's most popular styles at shockingly low prices, including marked-down boots in that instantly recognizable chestnut color. To get in on the deals, sign up for a free account with Rue La La, then stock up on cozy shoes before these too-good-to-be-true discounts expire. The sale ends Monday, August 15 at 3 p.m. ET, but popular styles might sell out well before then. Best Rue La La Ugg Shoe Deals Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Cali Collage Slipper, $55.99 (orig. $110) Ugg Fluff Slide II Suede Slipper, $65.99 (orig. $90) Ugg Fluffita Suede Slipper, $48.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $149.99 (orig. $200) Ugg Over-the-Knee Bailey Button Boot, $219.99 (orig. $395) Ugg Lakesider Heritage Mid Leather Boot, $79.99 (orig. $150) Ugg Milo Leather Sneaker, $75.99 (orig. $110) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The weather might be warm, but open-toe slippers, like the Fluff Yeah Slides, keep your feet cozy while allowing them to breathe. The popular Ugg slides, which Cardi B paired with "Chanel", cost just $56 right now, down from their usual $110. The peep-toe slipper has a rubber sole and an elastic slingback, which makes it the perfect indoor-outdoor shoe. A similar slip-on that offers even more breathing room, like the Fluff Slide II, is also discounted, as is a variation of the Fluffita slipper that Selena Gomez likes to wear when the weather is warm. If you're thinking ahead to cooler weather, you can choose from so many cozy boots, including several pairs in the chestnut color celebrities like Hilary Duff and Jennifer Garner often wear. Start with the Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, which is lined with plush wool and features a rubber sole — it's only $150 at Rue La La's sale. For maximum coverage, the Over-the-Knee Bailey Button Boots, which Paulina Porizkova has worn for nearly a decade, is the way to go. It can be worn above the knee to expose the cute button details or rolled down for a pop of sheepskin. And you can trek through sleet and snow in the Lakesider Leather Boots, with their sturdy, moisture-wicking exterior and plush wool lining. Boots and slippers aside, multiple Ugg sneakers are on sale, in case you're looking for a transition shoe as we creep into fall. You can get the white and tan Milo Leather Sneakers, which would go nicely with jeans and a draped sweater, for nearly half-off its original price at $76. There are so many more amazing deals at Rue La La's surprise Ugg sale. Shop the shoes we can't believe are as cheap as they are before the sale ends in 72 hours. Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Cali Collage Slipper, $55.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Fluff Slide II Suede Slipper, $65.99 (orig. $90); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Fluffita Suede Slipper, $48.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $149.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Over-the-Knee Bailey Button Boot, $219.99 (orig. $395); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Lakesider Heritage Mid Leather Boot, $79.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Ugg Milo Leather Sneaker, $75.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.