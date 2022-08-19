​​Hollywood's Go-To Cozy Slippers and Boots Are Up to 50% Off at This Sale, but Styles Are Already Selling Out

As celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence begin their transitions into fall with wide-leg jeans, open-face cardigans, and retro-style sneakers, it's time to start unpacking all of the cozy pieces you'll be wearing in the colder seasons ahead.

And because staying warm (and looking stylish) takes precedence throughout fall and winter, Gilt just cut the price on some popular Ugg styles, including boots and slippers celebrities have been wearing on repeat.

For the next three days, you can score some of Hollywood's favorite slip-ons, boots, and sneakers for up to 50 percent off — including the Fluff Yeah slippers that Cardi B wore earlier this summer. Trendy boots in classic chestnut and Barbiecore pink are also marked down in this sale you don't want to miss, but styles are already selling out fast.

To get in on the savings, sign up for a free account, then shop these shockingly discounted Ugg shoes until the sale ends on August 22.

Best Gilt Ugg Shoe Deals

It's not fall without boots, and some of Uggs' most popular fluffy styles are marked down right now.

Whether you're looking to trek outside in the snow or cozy up inside, you can stay warm and dry with the discounted Aletheia boots that come in that instantly recognizable chestnut color that celebrities like Hilary Duff love. Or, hop on the Barbiecore trend with the Classic Short II Suede boots in bubblegum pink, which are 41 percent off.

Other on-sale boots include the Over-the-Knee Bailey Boots, which Paulina Porizkova has worn for nearly a decade. The sleek boots are designed with moisture-wicking wool and cute button details that you can choose to expose or roll down to show off the warm sheepskin. The boots are a whopping $176 off, meaning you can get them for just $220.

If you want something slightly more slipper-like, you can score the Blakely booties for $62 less. The mini boots are a variation of the ankle-height chestnut Ugg ones Jennfier Garner loves, except they have faux-fur around the top.

Speaking of slippers, a ton of them are included in Gilt's sale, such as the popular Fluff Yeahs worn by stars like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Megan Fox. The all-season shoe has an open toe, platform sole, and fluffy material that makes them the perfect transition shoe you can wear inside or outside — no matter the weather.

Another slip-on style that's marked down is the Fluffita slippers, which is similar to the slip-ons Selena Gomez has worn, or the Disco Suede Slides that's right in line with the Y2K trend.

While you continue to transition your closet for colder weather, Gilt also marked down some other fall favorites from Ugg, like the white and tan Milo sneakers that costs $76, or the Cas suede and leather sneakers that would make the perfect work commute shoes.

No matter the season, it's clear there's an Ugg style for all of them, and now's the time to stock up on celebrity-inspired styles before Gilt's sale ends on August 22. Shop our favorite picks below.

