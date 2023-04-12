These 'Comfortable and Cute' Ugg Sandals That Shoppers Wear 'All Day' Are Up to 62% Off at Amazon

They’re the ‘perfect sports sandal’

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ugg sandals sale one-off
Photo: Amazon

Finding a sandal you can log miles in is no easy task.

It's rare to find an open-toe shoe that has enough support and cushioning to comfortably wear for long days on foot, whether that's on vacation or for summer in the city. And that's to say nothing of the thin, blister-inducing straps most sandals have.

The sandals that are actually comfortable enough for extended walking aren't always very stylish. So we were thrilled to discover Ugg's LA Sun Sandal, which is a unicorn of a shoe. They're cute, they're practical, and shoppers say you can actually wear them all day — comfortably. Even better? They're currently up to 62 percent off at Amazon.

Ugg sandals sale one-off
Amazon

Buy It! Ugg LA Sun Sandal in Black, $49.98 (orig. $114.95); amazon.com

The brand describes the style as a hybrid of a sneaker and a sandal. The sneaker element is evident in the athletic-looking sole, which is chunky and made from shock-absorbing rubber. There's also ample attention paid to the footbed in the design, which is made from a cushiony dual-density foam to comfortably support the foot. Another smart detail is the padded straps covered in jersey fabric — the plush effect and soft material are much less likely to give you blisters than rigid plastic or leather.

Customers say the shoes are great for staying comfortable while active. One shopper called them the "perfect sports sandal for beach days and outdoor activities." Another person said they are "comfortable and cute," adding, "I got a ton of compliments wearing them while on vacation in Florida. They were perfect for walking around and [staying] comfortable." An additional shopper confirmed the sandals as great for travel, writing, "Very comfortable! Wore on vacation, could go all day."

The sandals come in women's sizes 5–12 and are available in black, white, and pink. All three colors are on sale, with white being the least expensive. At these prices, they are selling fast — so be sure to pick up a pair before they're gone.

Ugg sandals sale one-off
Amazon

Buy It! Ugg LA Sun Sandal in White, $44.07–$49.98 (orig. $114.95); amazon.com

Ugg sandals sale one-off
Amazon

Buy It! Ugg LA Sun Sandal in Posie Pink, $48.28–$84.97 (orig. $114.95); amazon.com

