Shoppers Love These Faux Shearling Ugg Slippers So Much, They're Buying Multiple Pairs
Winter is (almost) officially here, and you might find yourself spending more time indoors to avoid the blustery weather outside. With temperatures beginning to take a dip, you've likely already outfitted your home with all things cozy. And while you've probably taken the initiative and ordered yourself a set of ultra-comfy pajamas, chances are, you may have forgotten about protecting your feet.
Keeping your tootsies warm while you sip some hot cocoa and binge a good holiday movie sounds like the best way to beat the cold, and a few hundred Nordstrom shoppers have found winter solace in the Ugg Fluffette Slippers. These house slippers are super plush, cozy, and warm thanks to being constructed out of the brand's Uggpure, a textile that feels and wears just like luxurious shearling.
What's more, the slippers come in six muted and bright colors, from cream and light gray to hot pink and electric orange. They're also available in a wide range of sizes from five to 12, so you're bound to find your perfect fit — as well as a pair for a loved one for the holidays. But, the best thing about these slippers? Right now, they're on sale at Nordstrom for 22 percent off and qualify for free shipping.
Buy It! Ugg Fluffette Slippers, $69.90 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com
Shoppers say that the Ugg slippers are just as comfy as they look and rave about the "vibrant" colors, with many noting they are their favorite slippers. One reviewer wrote that they love them so much that they bought a back-up pair. "After these get worn out within the next two years, I'll have a new pair waiting for me!"
Another shared that the Ugg Fluffette Slippers have become their "work shoes" since they're working from home permanently now. "If you work from home like me, make sure you show your feet some love," they said.
And if you're wondering how you'll use them beyond the winter season, hear one shopper out: "These Ugg Fluffette slippers are perfect for year round. The shearling keeps my feet temperature regulated so they are never sweaty and never cold. They are very lightweight and don't slip off my feet when I walk. They give me just enough comfort from walking on my hard tile. They do have a great sole so I can run outside to grab the mail."
If you're wondering if Uggs are still popular or in style enough to wear them — whether around your own house, while running errands, or during travel — look no further than the myriad celebs who rely on them for warmth when they're out and about. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Duff, and Megan Fox have all been photographed wearing them. Even Oprah included an Ugg coat in her Favorite Things List this year, and if it's good enough for Oprah, it's good enough for us, too.
Get your hands, err, feet, on a pair of these shopper-loved Ugg Fluffette Slippers while they're still on sale today at Nordstrom and give yourself a cozy little gift that you'll be able to use beyond the holiday season.