It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.

Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way less.

We scoured all the after-Christmas sales to find the best deals on Ugg boots and slippers. There's a range of stylish discounted options from the brand available at Amazon, Nordstrom, Gilt, and Zappos, including slingback slip-ons and embellished boots.

Ugg Boots and Slippers on Sale

Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-on Fashion Boot, $49.95 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal in Black, $69.95 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Short Fashion Boot, $74.95 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Ugg Tasman Slipper, $74.99 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com

Ugg Coquette Shearling Lined Slipper in Radish, $83.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Ugg Maxi Curly Platform Slipper, $97.99 (orig. $129.95); zappos.com

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Samba Red Tonal, $98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

While you might think Uggs are only for winter — they're lined with plush sheepskin fur, after all — plenty of celebrities have proven they're an all-year 'round kind of shoe, making now an ideal time to grab a pair. Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and Gigi Hadid are just a few A-listers who have opted for various versions of classic chestnut brown Ugg boots. This similar pair from the brand's sister line Koolaburra is on sale for 28 percent off.

There's also this pair that's decorated with bows along the side that are $25 off. The Ultra Mini Uggs have been by far the most popular style of the year, and you can snag a vibrant red pair for 30 percent off at Nordstrom.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Hilary Duff have all worn some variation of its fluffy slip-ons. Some of our favorite finds include these winter white Ugg Tasman slippers for 25 percent off and these curly shearling platform slides for just under $100.

Whichever pair you choose, they're sure to keep your feet warm and cozy now and all year long. Scroll down to shop more on-sale Ugg boots and slippers!

