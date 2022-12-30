Lifestyle Fashion So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently. Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way less. We scoured all the after-Christmas sales to find the best deals on Ugg boots and slippers. There's a range of stylish discounted options from the brand available at Amazon, Nordstrom, Gilt, and Zappos, including slingback slip-ons and embellished boots. Ugg Boots and Slippers on Sale Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-on Fashion Boot, $49.95 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal in Black, $69.95 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Short Fashion Boot, $74.95 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Ugg Tasman Slipper, $74.99 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com Ugg Coquette Shearling Lined Slipper in Radish, $83.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com Ugg Maxi Curly Platform Slipper, $97.99 (orig. $129.95); zappos.com Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Samba Red Tonal, $98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. While you might think Uggs are only for winter — they're lined with plush sheepskin fur, after all — plenty of celebrities have proven they're an all-year 'round kind of shoe, making now an ideal time to grab a pair. Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and Gigi Hadid are just a few A-listers who have opted for various versions of classic chestnut brown Ugg boots. This similar pair from the brand's sister line Koolaburra is on sale for 28 percent off. There's also this pair that's decorated with bows along the side that are $25 off. The Ultra Mini Uggs have been by far the most popular style of the year, and you can snag a vibrant red pair for 30 percent off at Nordstrom. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Hilary Duff have all worn some variation of its fluffy slip-ons. Some of our favorite finds include these winter white Ugg Tasman slippers for 25 percent off and these curly shearling platform slides for just under $100. Whichever pair you choose, they're sure to keep your feet warm and cozy now and all year long. Scroll down to shop more on-sale Ugg boots and slippers! Amazon Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-on Fashion Boot, $49.95 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal in Black, $69.95 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com Gilt Buy It! Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Amazon Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Short Fashion Boot, $74.95 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Zappos Buy It! Ugg Tasman Slipper, $74.99 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Coquette Shearling Lined Slipper in Radish, $83.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Ugg Maxi Curly Platform Slipper, $97.99 (orig. $129.95); zappos.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Samba Red Tonal, $98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Deal Alert! This $400 Robot Vacuum with 7,400+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $114 at Amazon Kate Middleton Wore a Dressier Version of the Boot Trend Seen on Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen Don't Wait! Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 75% Off at Macy's After-Christmas Sale Right Now