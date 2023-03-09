Julia Fox and Rita Ora Are Wearing This New Chunky Ugg Slide You're About to See Everywhere

It’s taking street style to the next level

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on March 9, 2023 10:00 PM

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Julia Fox is seen on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Rita Ora is seen heading to the studio to finish her album after releasing her first single "You Only Love Me" on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

When it comes to personal style, some celebrities are bolder than others — Julia Fox and Rita Ora are proving to be two of them.

Both stylish women in the spotlight are, more often than not, usually the ones setting the trends, and one of their latest footwear choices is yet another example of just that. Fox and Ora were recently spotted wearing the Ugg Aww Yeah sandals, a cushy platform slingback shoe that reminds us of last season's popular chunky pool slides.

During Milan Fashion Week, Fox styled her Ugg slides with a fitted jersey dress, color coordinating tube socks, and a white leather bag. Ora went for a more casual off-duty look, wearing hers with a leather jacket, a cropped white tee, and low-rise cuffed jeans.

UGG Women's Aww Yeah Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Aww Yeah Sandal in Bright White, $120; amazon.com

As you might have noticed, the shoe is an elevated take on the brand's Sport Yeah slide with a 3.5-inch lift added to the sole. It has a thicker, puffier upper made of ethylene vinyl acetate, complete with a cushy contoured footbed. It also features a removable elastic slingback strap with the brand's logo.

Like any Ugg style, this pair is designed with comfort in mind. They're extremely lightweight and breathable, so you can wear them for lots of walking, making them an excellent travel shoe. Slip them on with leggings and a sweatshirt for a pilates class or a leather jacket and denim for running around town like Ora.

Though both stars opted for the clean white Uggs sandals, they also come in black and aqua blue if you want to take it in a more daring direction. We have a feeling more stars will be stepping out in this style as the weather gets warmer, so we're calling it now: The platform Ugg slide will be the new trending shoe this season.

Add a pair of the Ugg Aww Yeah Sandals to your Amazon cart now.

UGG Women's Aww Yeah Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Aww Yeah Sandal in Summer Sky, $119.95; amazon.com

