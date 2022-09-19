These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on September 19, 2022 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Photo: Amazon

When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.

The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at checkout, bringing the price to $27.

UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Black, $26.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The best-selling Ueu lounge pants are made of a soft polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer said feels "super soft and comfortable." The flowy bottoms are stretchy and lightweight, so they move with you. Plus, the wide-leg silhouette is not only flattering, but it's also on-trend for the upcoming season, as celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted wearing wide-leg pants lately.

In addition to the flared style, the flattering pants come with an elasticized high-rise waistband that hugs you in. It even has pockets, which makes those crisp early morning walks much nicer on your hands.

Shoppers have been raving about how just cozy the pants are, too. "These are the most comfortable pants I have ever bought!" one five-star reviewer person shared. They continued, "I could wear them every day."

Others have highlighted the pants' versatility. As one shopper wrote, "You could wear these to any type of event," as they listed work, lunch dates, and running errands as just some of the outings they've worn the lounge pants to. And another said they're also great for traveling: "These kept me warm without being too warm or bulky."

Right now, you can get the Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants on sale in multiple colors, like army green, dusty pink, and charcoal gray, for just $27. Shop our the on-sale colors below and stock up before the cold weather officially hits.

UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Army Green, $26.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Dusty Rose, $26.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Light Khaki, $26.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Light Pink, $26.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

