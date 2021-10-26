Shoppers 'Got So Many Compliments' the First Time They Wore This Under-$40 Plaid Shacket
As we know, fall weather can be tricky to dress for. It can be brisk in the morning, and then sunny and warm by noon. It's too cold not to take a jacket along, but too warm to start wearing a heavy winter coat. That's where this shacket comes in handy, according to Amazon shoppers.
If you haven't seen them yet, you haven't been paying attention: The plaid shacket trend is everywhere this fall –– even celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani have been seen sporting them. And this under-$40 version from Amazon is an easy way to try it out. In fact, the Uaneo plaid shacket from Amazon happens to be a best-seller across multiple fashion categories on the site.
It's made with a thick, wool-like polyester material that's just right for the season. "Loved this item!" one shopper said. "It wasn't too heavy, but not too thin… I will 100000% be buying another one in the future."
Along with the lightweight material, the relaxed, oversized fit of the shirt jacket is great for layering. It can easily go over fitted long-sleeve shirts and crewneck sweatshirts to create an effortlessly cool look. To elevate it, you can wear it with a cute skirt and a turtleneck — truth be told, the outfit possibilities with this shacket are nearly endless.
"This shirt jacket is so perfect for cool fall days and warmer winter days here in Minnesota," another shopper said. "I bought a large and it is generous, I can get it over a lightweight sweatshirt if need be. Perfect… I bought the wine and navy and now the grey. The best part of this shirt jacket is that it has pockets!"
Shoppers rave about its "perfect oversized fit" and love that they can "wear it all the time." One customer called it "a must have in your fall wardrobe," while another said that they "got so many compliments" the first time they wore it.
If you've been looking for a new fall jacket, make this one your new go-to. Shop it below on Amazon.
