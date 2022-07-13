The Super Soft and Comfy Wireless Bras That Shoppers Love Are Up to 40% Off During Amazon Prime Day
If there's one thing we learned, it's that wireless bras are most definitely the way of the future. After all, there's nothing worse than that painful jab of an underwire poking you throughout the day, especially if you've embraced comfy clothing for summer.
When it comes to popular comfy bra brands, True & Co. dominates the category. It's easily a go-to for shoppers when they're stocking up on bras and undergarments. And luckily, the buzzy lingerie line is discounting several flattering styles for Amazon Prime Day.
Buy It! True & Co. Body Lift Triangle Bra, $34.80 (orig. $58); amazon.com
For starters, just about everything (with the exception of the True Body Hipster and Boyshort undies) is 30 percent off for two days only (July 12 and 13), and three popular triangle bras will be marked down even further — we're talking 40 percent off these select styles for the duration of Prime Day.
If you want to take advantage of the biggest True & Co. discount, go with True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra, the True Body Convertible Strap Bra, and the True Body Lift Triangle Bra with Soft Form Band — and don't be shy when it comes to adding multiple colors of each to your cart. These super soft styles come in classic neutrals like black, beige, and a deeper tan, as well as fresh, summery shades like dusty orchid, aqua, desert rose, and so many more.
One reviewer said the True Body Convertible Strap Bra is "worth every penny" and that they "will probably never get a different bra again." Another reviewer (who admitted they hate wearing bras) added that they "felt like [they] were not even wearing a bra all day" and raved that this one eliminated a world of common issues: "No more underwires digging in. No more back fat rolls. Most importantly, no more gaping in the cups."
Shop these discounted comfy bras and panties from True & Co. while these major Prime Day deals are live.
Buy It! True & Co. Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra, $26.40 (orig. $44); amazon.com
Buy It! True & Co. Body Lift Triangle Bra with Soft Form Band, $34.80 (orig. $58); amazon.com
Buy It! True & Co. All Stretch Bikini Panty, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com
