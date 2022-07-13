Credit: Amazon
Shop

The Super Soft and Comfy Wireless Bras That Shoppers Love Are Up to 40% Off During Amazon Prime Day

“Will probably never get a different bra again”
By Jennifer Chan July 12, 2022 09:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If there's one thing we learned, it's that wireless bras are most definitely the way of the future. After all, there's nothing worse than that painful jab of an underwire poking you throughout the day, especially if you've embraced comfy clothing for summer. 

When it comes to popular comfy bra brands, True & Co. dominates the category. It's easily a go-to for shoppers when they're stocking up on bras and undergarments. And luckily, the buzzy lingerie line is discounting several flattering styles for Amazon Prime Day

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! True & Co. Body Lift Triangle Bra, $34.80 (orig. $58); amazon.com

RELATED: 9 Things You Should Buy on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, According to JoJo Fletcher

For starters, just about everything (with the exception of the True Body Hipster and Boyshort undies) is 30 percent off for two days only (July 12 and 13), and three popular triangle bras will be marked down even further — we're talking 40 percent off these select styles for the duration of Prime Day. 

If you want to take advantage of the biggest True & Co. discount, go with True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra, the True Body Convertible Strap Bra, and the True Body Lift Triangle Bra with Soft Form Band — and don't be shy when it comes to adding multiple colors of each to your cart. These super soft styles come in classic neutrals like black, beige, and a deeper tan, as well as fresh, summery shades like dusty orchid, aqua, desert rose, and so many more. 

One reviewer said the True Body Convertible Strap Bra is "worth every penny" and that they "will probably never get a different bra again." Another reviewer (who admitted they hate wearing bras) added that they "felt like [they] were not even wearing a bra all day" and raved that this one eliminated a world of common issues: "No more underwires digging in. No more back fat rolls. Most importantly, no more gaping in the cups."

Shop these discounted comfy bras and panties from True & Co. while these major Prime Day deals are live. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! True & Co. Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra, $26.40 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! True & Co. Body Lift Triangle Bra with Soft Form Band, $34.80 (orig. $58); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! True & Co. All Stretch Bikini Panty, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com