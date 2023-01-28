Amazon Shoppers Have Been Raving About This 'Fuzzy and Warm' Half-Zip Sweatshirt That's on Sale Right Now

Since we're still in the midst of winter, an oversized sweatshirt is a smart buy — and Amazon shoppers are giving perfect ratings to one half-zip pullover in particular right now.

The Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt is made of rayon and polyester to provide plenty of warmth. It's an ideal layer for those who don't want the bulkiness of a hoodie, and its preppy collar is super trendy. Pair this sweatshirt with leggings and sweatpants if you're running quick errands or working from home, or throw it on with jeans for a casual day out.

The oversized sweatshirt comes in sizes S to XXL and is available in 23 colors, including black, brown, gray, and army green. While price depends on the size and color you choose, most are on sale for under $40 as of this writing.

More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the best-selling oversized sweatshirt a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer described it as "super fuzzy and warm" and explained that they "love the collar" because they can flip it up or down. They also said they saw it all over TikTok and that it's comparable to their "$80 Aritzia jacket for so much cheaper."

Another customer raved about the sweatshirt being "great for the fall and winter months," adding that it has "some extra room" and that it's "worth the money." A third reviewer, who is buying the sweatshirt in another color, said, "I did not expect this to be as soft as it is."

Add the Trendy Queen Oversized Sweatshirt to your Amazon cart while you can get it for less.

