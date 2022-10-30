Shoppers Love This $35 Oversized Sweatshirt So Much, They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else

The Amazon best-seller is available in 23 colors

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 30, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Photo: Amazon

Unless you've been taking a social media break, you've probably noticed that baggy pants and oversized sweatshirts are popular trends this season. And right now, you can add an Amazon best-selling oversized cozy half-zip to your wardrobe without spending a ton of money.

The Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Pullover is on sale for just $35 in several colors including neutrals like black and coffee and bright hues like purple and light blue. The sweater is made with quality fabrics that are super soft and one shopper even said it's "thick and seems like it will last for seasons to come." The oversize fit is easy to layer with other staple pieces like turtlenecks, tees, and tanks, and will keep you warm all season.

Several people love this sweatshirt so much, they shared that are planning to buy multiple tops so they can wear it all the time. You might want to consider doing the same while they're marked down.

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover in Apricot, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

With a new sweater like this, we recommend washing it on its own in cold water on a gentle cycle in case there's any color transfer. To avoid shrinking, air dry it or put it in the dryer on a low heat setting.

The best part about this pullover is it has a pretty neutral design, which means it likely won't go out of style and can be worn year after year. One five-star reviewer said they "highly recommend" it and suggest buying a size up if you want a looser fit. Another shopper described it as "very comfortable" and added that they love it so much, they "did not want to take it off."

It's not too late to add another sweatshirt to your closet, and you really can't have too many, so grab a few while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to see all the pretty colors available for just $35.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover in Coffee, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover in Black, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover in Purple, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover in Light Blue, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too
Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set
Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off
BTFBM Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Turtleneck Sweater
The Most Popular New Sweater at Amazon Has This 'Cute' Unique Detail — and It's Already on Sale
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Shoppers Love This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweater Dress for the Holidays, and It's Now Just $45 at Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfit Set Tout
This 'Buttery Smooth' Loungewear Set Is So Soft, Amazon Shoppers Keep Coming Back for More — and It's Only $50
jennifer garner; selena gomez
Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24
Fleece lined leggings sale
6 'Warm and Cozy' Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Huge Fall Fashion Sale Is Filled with Customer-Favorite Finds — Up to 66% Off
FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining
Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25
Amazon Prime sweaters
Chic Sweaters for Fall Are on Sale at Amazon, and the Best Deals Start at Just $25
Roundup of Jacket/Coat/Outerwear
These Best-Selling Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds, but They Start at Just $30 on Amazon
Roundup of Last-Minute Deals
52 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Finds to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt Hooded with Pockets Outwear
Amazon Shoppers Say You'll Want to Live in This Warm and Fluffy Oversized Hoodie All Winter