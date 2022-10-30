Unless you've been taking a social media break, you've probably noticed that baggy pants and oversized sweatshirts are popular trends this season. And right now, you can add an Amazon best-selling oversized cozy half-zip to your wardrobe without spending a ton of money.

The Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Pullover is on sale for just $35 in several colors including neutrals like black and coffee and bright hues like purple and light blue. The sweater is made with quality fabrics that are super soft and one shopper even said it's "thick and seems like it will last for seasons to come." The oversize fit is easy to layer with other staple pieces like turtlenecks, tees, and tanks, and will keep you warm all season.

Several people love this sweatshirt so much, they shared that are planning to buy multiple tops so they can wear it all the time. You might want to consider doing the same while they're marked down.

Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover in Apricot, $34.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

With a new sweater like this, we recommend washing it on its own in cold water on a gentle cycle in case there's any color transfer. To avoid shrinking, air dry it or put it in the dryer on a low heat setting.

The best part about this pullover is it has a pretty neutral design, which means it likely won't go out of style and can be worn year after year. One five-star reviewer said they "highly recommend" it and suggest buying a size up if you want a looser fit. Another shopper described it as "very comfortable" and added that they love it so much, they "did not want to take it off."

It's not too late to add another sweatshirt to your closet, and you really can't have too many, so grab a few while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to see all the pretty colors available for just $35.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

