Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid Are Wearing Trench Coats This Fall, and We Found Similar Styles for Up to 72% Off

They offer a modern twist on the timeless look

By Lauren Fischer
Published on October 19, 2022 04:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); TED BAKER LONDON. https://www.saksoff5th.com/product/ted-baker-london-belted-wool-trench-coat-0400016171700.html ; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Bella Hadid attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; TED BAKER LONDON; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

With fall upon us, we love a classic coat style that gets reinvented with a fresh update season after season, and the trench coat is no exception.

The timeless piece has been upgraded to be both practical and fashionable. And now that cooler weather has arrived bringing a roller coaster of temperatures, a trench coat is an easy transitional layer for keeping warm.

Some of the most stylish celebs agree. At the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show after-party last month, Bella Hadid sported a sleek twist on the black leather trench coat reminiscent of The Matrix franchise. Worn over a classic white collar shirt with a black tie and accessorized with green sunglasses and leather boots, Hadid's trench completed her head-to-toe agent chic look.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: <a href="https://people.com/tag/bella-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Bella Hadid</a> attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 aftershow party at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Burberry

Taking a more casual approach to the trench trend, Katie Holmes recently sported the coat in tan, which she wore undone and styled it with jeans, sneakers, and — like Hadid — a white button-down shirt. Holmes has been spotted in a variety of trench coat styles over the years, playing with color and length.

The best part of the simple statement coat is its versatility. Wear a loose, relaxed version over fitted jeans and a T-shirt during a day walking around town like Holmes, or try a darker style over a dress and boots to give your look an edgy boost reminiscent of Hadid.

We rounded up trench coats that go with virtually everything and are on sale for up to 72 percent off. Plus, you'll find yourself reaching for these jackets for years to come.

Shop Trench Coats on Sale at Saks Off 5th

Khaki or black trench coats, like this style from Sam Edelman, offer the most traditional take on the outerwear trend. Also available in a shorter version for petite sizes that may feel overwhelmed in an ankle-grazing length, this nylon style is an ideal option when looking for something lightweight enough for warmer days. Its moisture-wicking quality also keeps you dry during less-than-ideal weather conditions. Rayon, used in this colorblock Halston style, is another lightweight fabric that works well in warmer weather.

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Sam Edelman Airy Belted Trench Coat, $99.99 (orig. $190); saksoff5th.com

Leather or faux leather offers a fashionable twist while being versatile enough to wear every day or to top off a special occasion look. Grab one in classic tan or sophisticated black like Hadid's, both which match virtually any outfit. Or, go a bit bolder with a unique hunter green version that can add interest to a more monochromatic look. Whatever color you go with, opting for a leather trench coat will immediately elevate your outfit from basic to beyond. They can also be paired over a simple white T-shirt and accessorized with jewelry to achieve rock star glam.

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Badgley Mischka Anne Belted Leather Trench Coat, $299.99 (orig. $549); saksoff5th.com

And then there is wool: The fabric takes the trench coat trend from fall to winter, providing a streamlined, less bulky option than other cold-weather coats. This Ted Baker London trench that comes with a figure-flattering wide belt provides a subtle pop of color — much-needed for drab days. Or opt for this no-frills option with a self-tie belt from Cole Haan, now 71 percent off. While wool is certainly the fabric of choice as the temperature really starts to dip, both options still offer breathability and comfort. Wear your jacket with a silk blouse and a knee-length skirt or fitted pants for a luxe look.

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Cole Haan Wool Blend Tie Waist Coat, $119.99 (orig. $420); saksoff5th.com

Or there's this teddy trench from Juicy Couture, also available in dusty pink, which is the ultimate stay-warm option. It's reminiscent of Blake Lively's cozy teddy style that a number of celebs wore last winter, too, like Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Shop more on-sale trench coats you'll wear all season long below.

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Juicy Couture Faux Fur Teddy Trench Coat, $119.99 (orig. $215); saksoff5th.com

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Sam Edelman Belted Trench Coat, $99.99 (orig. $160); saksoff5th.com

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! MM6Maison Margiela Faux Leather Trench Coat, $314.99 (orig. $1,165); saksoff5th.com

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Trench Coat, $69.99 (orig. $179); saksoff5th.com

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Ted Baker London Belted Wool Trench Coat, $359.99 (orig. $795); saksoff5th.com

Trench Coats for Fall
Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Halston Colorblock Belted Trench Coat, $89.99 (orig. $179); saksoff5th.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Roundup of Jacket/Coat/Outerwear
These Best-Selling Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds, but They Start at Just $30 on Amazon
Amazon Prime jackets
From Suede to Teddy, These 10 Fall Jackets from Amazon Are on Sale for Everyone — Not Just Prime Members
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too
jlaw-tout.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Black and White Jacket Is Making Us Rethink Outerwear Staples for Fall
Weekend Sale Roundup
Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score Amazing Deals from Madewell, Ulta, Target, and More
Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox arrive to support Landon Barker perform at The Roxy. 16 Oct 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, in Holyhead, Wales
Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style
Amazon Prime sweaters
Chic Sweaters for Fall Are on Sale at Amazon, and the Best Deals Start at Just $25
Gilt Sale
There's Only 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 50% Off Comfy Ugg and Sorel Boots
Early Customer-Loved Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Prior to the Prime Early Access Sale? These 17 On-Sale Fall Fashion Finds
Tory Buch Fall Sale
Sydney Sweeney and Katie Holmes Carry Tory Burch Handbags, and You Can Get Dozens of Them for Up to 30% Off
Amazon Prime Best 100 Deals
Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 290 Best Deals
oprah winfrey; amazon early access
15 of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Which Ends Tonight
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Isn't Over — You Can Still Grab Tons of Outlet Deals Starting at $4
Amazon Prime member deals
Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription
Amazon Fall Finds Editor Picks
12 Things PEOPLE Shopping Editors Are Buying for Fall — All Under $65