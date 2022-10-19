With fall upon us, we love a classic coat style that gets reinvented with a fresh update season after season, and the trench coat is no exception.

The timeless piece has been upgraded to be both practical and fashionable. And now that cooler weather has arrived bringing a roller coaster of temperatures, a trench coat is an easy transitional layer for keeping warm.

Some of the most stylish celebs agree. At the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show after-party last month, Bella Hadid sported a sleek twist on the black leather trench coat reminiscent of The Matrix franchise. Worn over a classic white collar shirt with a black tie and accessorized with green sunglasses and leather boots, Hadid's trench completed her head-to-toe agent chic look.

Taking a more casual approach to the trench trend, Katie Holmes recently sported the coat in tan, which she wore undone and styled it with jeans, sneakers, and — like Hadid — a white button-down shirt. Holmes has been spotted in a variety of trench coat styles over the years, playing with color and length.

The best part of the simple statement coat is its versatility. Wear a loose, relaxed version over fitted jeans and a T-shirt during a day walking around town like Holmes, or try a darker style over a dress and boots to give your look an edgy boost reminiscent of Hadid.

We rounded up trench coats that go with virtually everything and are on sale for up to 72 percent off. Plus, you'll find yourself reaching for these jackets for years to come.

Khaki or black trench coats, like this style from Sam Edelman, offer the most traditional take on the outerwear trend. Also available in a shorter version for petite sizes that may feel overwhelmed in an ankle-grazing length, this nylon style is an ideal option when looking for something lightweight enough for warmer days. Its moisture-wicking quality also keeps you dry during less-than-ideal weather conditions. Rayon, used in this colorblock Halston style, is another lightweight fabric that works well in warmer weather.

Leather or faux leather offers a fashionable twist while being versatile enough to wear every day or to top off a special occasion look. Grab one in classic tan or sophisticated black like Hadid's, both which match virtually any outfit. Or, go a bit bolder with a unique hunter green version that can add interest to a more monochromatic look. Whatever color you go with, opting for a leather trench coat will immediately elevate your outfit from basic to beyond. They can also be paired over a simple white T-shirt and accessorized with jewelry to achieve rock star glam.

And then there is wool: The fabric takes the trench coat trend from fall to winter, providing a streamlined, less bulky option than other cold-weather coats. This Ted Baker London trench that comes with a figure-flattering wide belt provides a subtle pop of color — much-needed for drab days. Or opt for this no-frills option with a self-tie belt from Cole Haan, now 71 percent off. While wool is certainly the fabric of choice as the temperature really starts to dip, both options still offer breathability and comfort. Wear your jacket with a silk blouse and a knee-length skirt or fitted pants for a luxe look.

Or there's this teddy trench from Juicy Couture, also available in dusty pink, which is the ultimate stay-warm option. It's reminiscent of Blake Lively's cozy teddy style that a number of celebs wore last winter, too, like Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Shop more on-sale trench coats you'll wear all season long below.

