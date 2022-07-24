This 'Stretchy and Comfortable' Summer Dress Is Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year is in full swing!
This year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packed with thousands of deals across clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, home goods, and more. And if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe, let us put you on to a comfortable dress you'll want to wear for the rest of summer.
Right now, the Treasure & Bond Ruched Body-Con Dress is on sale for up to 40 percent off. The jersey dress is made mostly of polyester and a bit of rayon and spandex, making it soft and stretchy. A staple piece you can add to your capsule wardrobe, the minimalist dress has short sleeves, a crewneck, and a hemline that hits right below the knee. Far from boring, though, it has ruched details on one side that make it extra flattering.
One of the best parts of this everyday midi? It's a breeze to dress up or down, depending on how you style it. Whether you're running errands, heading to brunch, or going to the beach, you can easily just slip on some comfy sandals or sneakers. For a night out or an outdoor party, wear it with heels and statement jewelry.
Also worth noting is that it's easy to care for. After a hot (and sweaty) day outside, just throw it in the washing machine, then tumble dry it.
Available in sizes up to XXL, the dress comes in seven colors, some of which feature heathered material. The sale price depends on the color you opt for (six of them are marked down). With the deal, you can snag the dress for less than $27.
A buzzy item from the sale (nearly 800 customers are eyeing it at the time of writing), it's gotten rave reviews. Customers say the "soft and comfortable" dress is "flattering," with one writing, "I am curvy and while the dress is fitted, it hugs in all the right places!"
Shoppers say the "lightweight" is "perfect for summer." And some point out that it can also "transition into fall." Just pair it with a chunky cardigan or denim jacket and throw on some boots.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale wraps up at 11:59 PM Pt on Sunday, July 31. So be sure to snap up the Treasure & Bond Ruched Body-Con Dress before the sale ends and the savings go with it.
- This 'Stretchy and Comfortable' Summer Dress Is Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
- This Dehumidifier 'Pulls Out a Ridiculous Amount of Water Daily,' According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Are Calling This Square Neck Ruffle Maxi the 'Perfect' Summer Dress
- The $20 Mosquito Repeller with 27,900+ Five-Star Ratings Creates a 'Blissful, Bug-Free Bubble in 2 Minutes'