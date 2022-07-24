This 'Stretchy and Comfortable' Summer Dress Is Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Right now, the Treasure & Bond Ruched Body-Con Dress is on sale for up to 40 percent off. The jersey dress is made mostly of polyester and a bit of rayon and spandex, making it soft and stretchy. A staple piece you can add to your capsule wardrobe, the minimalist dress has short sleeves, a crewneck, and a hemline that hits right below the knee. Far from boring, though, it has ruched details on one side that make it extra flattering.