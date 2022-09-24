Travis Barker Only Wears Vegan Leather, Including These Exact Boots on Amazon

Travis Barker is all about that high-low life.

The Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight, not to mention the finer things in life. But when it comes to his wardrobe, it turns out that the pieces Barker wears on repeat are fairly affordable. In fact, you may already have a couple of them in your closet.

We caught up with the musician in Malibu as he launched his new Barker Wellness Co. brand on Revolve, Amazon, and more retailers. In addition to chatting about the CBD-infused, vegan, and cruelty-free product line, we talked with the rockstar and his stylist, Chris Kim, about what Barker has been shopping for lately.

Travis Barker/Instagram

"Travis is true to who he is. His closet is filled with brands like Dickie's, Hanes T-shirts, Vans – all of those classic pieces that he's known for," Kim, who has worked behind the scenes with Barker for over a year, tells PEOPLE. For special events, we'll maybe go with a European or Japanese designer for a twist — but his clothes are never wearing him.

"He has a complete collection of worn-in Hanes tees because he wants to keep the authentic vibe of who he is, no matter what," Kim adds. "He's totally into the mix of high-low and owns several pairs of old-school Vans, Converse, and Doc Martens."

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Beefy T-Shirt Value Pack, $13.96–$29.74; amazon.com

On the topic of his personal style, Barker shared that his footwear and fashion choices are always vegan and as sustainable as possible.

"I'm always on the hunt for vegan leather, I love vegan leather. I don't ever want to confuse anyone — when you see me wearing leather, I promise you, it's vegan every time. I'm very, very adamant about it — like actually strict about it," Barker, who frequently steps out in vegan leather Doc Marten boots, tells PEOPLE.

Adding to his stylist's statement above, Barker says, "I've been collecting vintage T-shirts for the last 15 years, so I have the most insane collection of tees. I just love buying things that are used. It's better for the environment."

To mimic Travis Barker's style, shop his go-to brands — all available on Amazon — below.

Amazon

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers, $79.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Duck Work Dungaree Pants, $39.90–$88.51; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Vegan Fashion Boot, $100.24–$213.72; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dickie's Twill Work Pant, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vans Core Classics Sneakers, $89.95 (orig. $98.98); amazon.com

