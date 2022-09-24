Travis Barker Only Wears Vegan Leather, Including These Exact Boots on Amazon

His rockstar wardrobe is more accessible than you might think

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Travis Barker is all about that high-low life.

The Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight, not to mention the finer things in life. But when it comes to his wardrobe, it turns out that the pieces Barker wears on repeat are fairly affordable. In fact, you may already have a couple of them in your closet.

We caught up with the musician in Malibu as he launched his new Barker Wellness Co. brand on Revolve, Amazon, and more retailers. In addition to chatting about the CBD-infused, vegan, and cruelty-free product line, we talked with the rockstar and his stylist, Chris Kim, about what Barker has been shopping for lately.

Travis Barker
Travis Barker/Instagram

"Travis is true to who he is. His closet is filled with brands like Dickie's, Hanes T-shirts, Vans – all of those classic pieces that he's known for," Kim, who has worked behind the scenes with Barker for over a year, tells PEOPLE. For special events, we'll maybe go with a European or Japanese designer for a twist — but his clothes are never wearing him.

"He has a complete collection of worn-in Hanes tees because he wants to keep the authentic vibe of who he is, no matter what," Kim adds. "He's totally into the mix of high-low and owns several pairs of old-school Vans, Converse, and Doc Martens."

Travis Barker Amazon Style
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Beefy T-Shirt Value Pack, $13.96–$29.74; amazon.com

On the topic of his personal style, Barker shared that his footwear and fashion choices are always vegan and as sustainable as possible.

"I'm always on the hunt for vegan leather, I love vegan leather. I don't ever want to confuse anyone — when you see me wearing leather, I promise you, it's vegan every time. I'm very, very adamant about it — like actually strict about it," Barker, who frequently steps out in vegan leather Doc Marten boots, tells PEOPLE.

Adding to his stylist's statement above, Barker says, "I've been collecting vintage T-shirts for the last 15 years, so I have the most insane collection of tees. I just love buying things that are used. It's better for the environment."

To mimic Travis Barker's style, shop his go-to brands — all available on Amazon — below.

Travis Barker Amazon Style
Amazon

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers, $79.95; amazon.com

Travis Barker Amazon Style
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Duck Work Dungaree Pants, $39.90–$88.51; amazon.com

Travis Barker Amazon Style
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Vegan Fashion Boot, $100.24–$213.72; amazon.com

Travis Barker Amazon Style
Amazon

Buy It! Dickie's Twill Work Pant, $29.99; amazon.com

Travis Barker Amazon Style
Amazon

Buy It! Vans Core Classics Sneakers, $89.95 (orig. $98.98); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
CUPSHE Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Fitted Shirt
Dress Like Celebrities with This White Button-Down Shirt from Cupshe That's Now on Amazon
Martens Sale
PSA: Those Classic Leather Boots Celebs Always Wear Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Gap Labor Day sale
Classic Basics and Cozy Transitional Layers for Fall Are Up to 75% Off at Gap's Labor Day Weekend Sale
style awards tout
PEOPLE's 2022 Style Awards: Shop the 20 Best Fashion Finds of the Year
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
11 Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Hanes
The 11 Best Prime Day Deals on Hanes Hoodies, T-Shirts, Underwear, Bras, and More Staples
Hanes T-Shirt
This Week's Best Amazon Deal: Hanes T-Shirts with 57,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 62% Off
Best White Tanks Tout
The 7 Best White Tank Tops for All Your Needs in 2022
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (12885772av) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Landon Barker Says He 'Really Enjoyed' Seeing Dad Travis 'So Happy' at His Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian
boohooMAN x Landon Barker Launch Party
Travis Barker's Son Landon Launches boohooMAN Line, Shares How Kourtney Is Influencing the Family Style
94th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals
Travis Barker Says He's Adjusting to Getting Glam: 'This Is All New To Me'
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Early customer most-loved Amazon deals
Amazon Put Lots of Customer-Loved Clothing and Accessories on Sale Ahead of Prime Day for Up to 60% Off
heidi klum; blake lively; jennifer garner
Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner Are Reviving This Foolproof '90s Style That Reminds Us of Rachel Green