Amazon's Best-Selling Wallet 'Still Looks Brand New After a Year,' According to Shoppers — and It's Only $15
Along with your phone and keys, a wallet is probably one of your most-used items.
With the number of times you pull it from your purse every week, wallets are bound to experience some wear and tear. However, Amazon shoppers seem to have found one that stands the test of time — and it's super affordable.
The Travelambo RFID Wallet for Women is just $15 on Amazon, but according to customers, it looks and feels way more expensive. Many reviewers write that the women's wallet "still looks brand new" after a whole year of use, claiming that it has shown "no signs of wear." And having earned nearly 8,000 five-star ratings so far, it's the retailer's top choice for a women's wallet.
Travelambo RFID Multi-Card Bifold Wallet, $14.99
It's available in a whopping 32 colors, ranging from "durable" faux leather to a genuine leather material, which increases the price to $20. Despite its slim size — a key component for women's wallets that need to fit in a variety of purses — with 16 card slots, a clear ID slip, and two zippered pockets for cash and receipts, this billfold can fit all of your essentials.
Plus, you can walk around without worrying about theft because this women's wallet features RFID blocking, aka a technology that protects your cards from being scanned. A button closure also keeps cards and cash secure inside.
This slim wallet for women recently appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which means it's one of the most-bought fashion items on the retailer right now. Keeping your gift cards and credit cards organized makes life a whole lot simpler, and this wallet makes it easy to do just that.
