Lifestyle Fashion Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather They’re similar to styles celebrities like Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria have worn, and prices start at $10 By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon In the fashion sphere, there are few things as complicated as cultivating a wardrobe that transition from one season to the next. But luckily, as fall approaches, there's one particular summer hero that you can comfortably keep wearing. Maxi dresses are beloved by shoppers because they're light and flowy, feel comfortable, and look elevated with minimal effort. The style is also perfect for layering when cooler temperatures hit. Celebrities have jumped on the maxi dress train in recent weeks: Jessica Alba wore a checkered green dress with puffed sleeves, Brooke Shields chose a yellow long-sleeved maxi for an event, and Eva Longoria styled her beige dress under a shacket — very fall. No matter what the temperature is like, there are thousands of long, flowy dresses on Amazon that can be the perfect transitional staple (and so many are on sale, too). Within the Amazon Fashion hub, you'll find casual picks for beach days and errand runs as well as elegant dresses for work events and even weddings — and prices start at just $10. Transitional Maxi Dresses on Amazon Anrabess Casual Split Maxi Dress, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99) Lilbetter Racerback Maxi Dress with Pockets, $9.99 (orig. $53.99) Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $29.50 PrettyGarden Casual Floral Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $48.99) Floerns Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $39.99 Huskary Casual Strappy Maxi Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) PrettyGarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $43.99) Lilbetter V-Neck Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $14.99 (orig. $58.99) VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress, $39.99 For relaxing at home or grabbing a coffee with friends, you can't go wrong with this extremely popular long dress from Anrabess. The maxi dress has earned more than 9,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers say it's stretchy, comfy, and soft. One person even wrote, "I would wear this everyday if I could." It comes in 28 colors and patterns, and since it's on sale and has a coupon, you'll get a double discount. Another easygoing maxi that needs to be on your radar is this casual dress that has spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and pockets. This pick is also a favorite among Amazon shoppers, judging by its 6,400 five-star ratings to date. It's available in 45 colors and prints, so you can get a few. Wear it on its own on warmer days, then add a jean jacket when the temperature drops. Shop it while it's $27 thanks to an on-page coupon. Want in on the Barbiecore Trend? Amazon Dropped Tons of Affordable Hot Pink Styles for Your Next Vacation Date nights call for dressing up a little — and that's where this flowy bohemian-style dress comes in. You can get it in a ton of fun floral options that are on brand for summer and will look nice with a velvet hat and boots in fall. The PrettyGarden dress has short sleeves, a V-neckline, and a drawstring that accentuates the waist. And right now, it's up to 20 percent off. If you're looking for a dress to wear to an upcoming wedding, consider this halter floral maxi dress from Floerns. The $40 dress is way cheaper than most wedding guest dresses out there, and it has an elegant appearance thanks to its flowy material, cinched waist, and pretty prints. You can get it in bright summery colors like light green and blue; however, if you're thinking ahead, consider the floral navy blue option shown below. These are just a few of the stylish maxi dresses on Amazon — there are so many more within the Fashion hub. Browse through the options below before checking out the dress section for yourself. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Casual Split Maxi Dress, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lilbetter Racerback Maxi Dress with Pockets, $9.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $29.50; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Floral Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Floerns Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Huskary Casual Strappy Maxi Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! PrettyGarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lilbetter V-Neck Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $14.99 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kancystore Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets, $33.88; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! II Inin Deep V-Neck Split Maxi Dress, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.