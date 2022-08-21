Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather

In the fashion sphere, there are few things as complicated as cultivating a wardrobe that transition from one season to the next. But luckily, as fall approaches, there's one particular summer hero that you can comfortably keep wearing.

Maxi dresses are beloved by shoppers because they're light and flowy, feel comfortable, and look elevated with minimal effort. The style is also perfect for layering when cooler temperatures hit. Celebrities have jumped on the maxi dress train in recent weeks: Jessica Alba wore a checkered green dress with puffed sleeves, Brooke Shields chose a yellow long-sleeved maxi for an event, and Eva Longoria styled her beige dress under a shacket — very fall.

No matter what the temperature is like, there are thousands of long, flowy dresses on Amazon that can be the perfect transitional staple (and so many are on sale, too). Within the Amazon Fashion hub, you'll find casual picks for beach days and errand runs as well as elegant dresses for work events and even weddings — and prices start at just $10.

Transitional Maxi Dresses on Amazon

For relaxing at home or grabbing a coffee with friends, you can't go wrong with this extremely popular long dress from Anrabess. The maxi dress has earned more than 9,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers say it's stretchy, comfy, and soft. One person even wrote, "I would wear this everyday if I could." It comes in 28 colors and patterns, and since it's on sale and has a coupon, you'll get a double discount.

Another easygoing maxi that needs to be on your radar is this casual dress that has spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and pockets. This pick is also a favorite among Amazon shoppers, judging by its 6,400 five-star ratings to date. It's available in 45 colors and prints, so you can get a few. Wear it on its own on warmer days, then add a jean jacket when the temperature drops. Shop it while it's $27 thanks to an on-page coupon.

Date nights call for dressing up a little — and that's where this flowy bohemian-style dress comes in. You can get it in a ton of fun floral options that are on brand for summer and will look nice with a velvet hat and boots in fall. The PrettyGarden dress has short sleeves, a V-neckline, and a drawstring that accentuates the waist. And right now, it's up to 20 percent off.

If you're looking for a dress to wear to an upcoming wedding, consider this halter floral maxi dress from Floerns. The $40 dress is way cheaper than most wedding guest dresses out there, and it has an elegant appearance thanks to its flowy material, cinched waist, and pretty prints. You can get it in bright summery colors like light green and blue; however, if you're thinking ahead, consider the floral navy blue option shown below.

These are just a few of the stylish maxi dresses on Amazon — there are so many more within the Fashion hub. Browse through the options below before checking out the dress section for yourself.

