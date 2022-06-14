Right Now, You Can Score Tory Burch Designer Sandals and Accessories for a Fraction of Their Original Price
Summer's here — and if your closet is anything like ours — it's high time for a seasonal refresh.
Luckily, Tory Burch quietly kicked off its Semi-Annual Sale first thing this morning, which means you can now enjoy an extra 25 percent off all sale items for a limited time. The popular designer brand (loved by Mindy Kaling, Kate Bosworth, Sydney Sweeney, and more) rarely gets marked down like this, so we highly recommend you hop over to the sale and start adding all the summer-ready things to cart ASAP.
We spied a number of covetable items up for grabs, including several popular summer sandal styles like the classic Miller Sandals, comfy shower slides, and of course, much fancier designs, too. For a splash of eye-catching color, these cherry red leather slides feature a soft padded insole for all-day comfort and are a steal at just $104 (a nice break from its original price of $198).
Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide, $104 (orig. $198); toryburch.com
We're also big fans of Tory Burch's high-quality clothing and swimwear and found so many stunning styles for the season ahead. This coordinating floral one-piece swimsuit and tie-shoulder dress are seasonal essentials we recommend scooping up for upcoming getaways near and far. The pretty drop-waist dress can double as either a casual swimsuit cover-up or a flirty dinner ensemble in a pinch. We also love this flattering ruffle wrap dress, which would look incredible with embellished flats or heels alike.
As for handbags, you really can't go wrong with anything from the designer brand, and we have our eyes squarely focused on the playful printed tote bags, mini bucket bags, and sophisticated leather styles, to name a few.
Shop our favorite discounted Tory Burch items below, and check out the sale happening now to snag these rock-bottom prices while they last.
