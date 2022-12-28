PSA: Tory Burch Just Marked Down Hundreds of Already-Discounted Items Again

It's that time of year again. No, not New Year's Eve — we're actually talking about a special sale that only comes around twice a year at Tory Burch.

Back and better than ever, Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is packed with comfy shoes, designer handbags, cute dresses, and hundreds of other steals. Now through December 9 (yes, that means you have more than a week still to shop!), you can get hundreds of discounted items for an additional 25 percent off. All you have to do is add an item to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout.

Right now, we're keeping tabs on everything from stylish shoes, like this comfier version of the Miller Sandals that you can get your feet into without shelling out hundreds of dollars, to pricier investment pieces, like this gorgeous Basketweave Tote Bag that we predict you'll get great wear out of.

Oh, and did we mention that celebrities wear Tory Burch, too? Kate Middleton wore a flowy floral print dress earlier this year, brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney has been spotted in the Good Luck Trainer sneaker (which is on sale in a few colors!), and Katie Holmes has repped a pair of cozy wool joggers. So if you want to dress like your favorite celebrity, now's the time!

The Miller Sandal has become *the* Tory Burch shoe, and these ones are about to be your new go-to for summer. Featuring the same large logo as the originals, these only have one notable difference: a thick cork sole with a soft suede lining on top. One customer compared the two and said: "I have the original Miller sandals and I love them, but the clouds are a sandal I can wear all day."

"These sandals are hearty, supportive, and pretty," another reviewer wrote. They continued, "Seriously, these shoes feel great! I know how they got their name. It's like you're walking on clouds!"

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals, $111.75 at checkout (orig. $198); toryburch.com

We're big fans of Mindy Kaling's style, and one particular outfit we couldn't get enough of? The red and blue jacquard sweater she wore back in November. While her exact style is sold out, this Performance Jacquard skirt from Tory Burch may be the next best thing.

It has wickable material for spring and summer, built-in shorts for an extra layer of security, and a straight fit that will look nice for Mother's Day, the Fourth of July, or just any regular Sunday.

Buy It! Tory Burch Performance Jacquard Skirt, $104.25 at checkout (orig. $178); toryburch.com

A few weeks back, Jennifer Aniston proved that cozy, gray pants are a wintertime fashion necessity. While we don't know what exact brand her pants were, we can guess that they most likely have a designer label.

And for under $100, you can also wear gray designer pants. Made from French terry cotton, you'll never want to take off these Tory Burch joggers. The slight cinching at the ankles looks sporty and casual, and the drawstring waist lets you tighten or loosen them to find your best fit.

Buy It! Tory Burch French Terry Sweatpant in Medium Grey Heather, $89.25 at checkout (orig. $148); toryburch.com

You'll also find plenty of discounted accessories, including a studded headband for under $100 and some unique patterned cat-eye sunglasses for under $150. While there's still plenty of time to shop and plenty of items left in stock, be sure to act fast before they're gone.

Keep scrolling for more items on sale at Tory Burch.

Buy It! Tory Burch Claire McCardell Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $141.75 at checkout (orig. $270); toryburch.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Small Canvas Basketweave Tote, $179.25 at checkout (orig. $348); toryburch.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Ruched Cotton Poplin Top, $126.75 at checkout (orig. $348); toryburch.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer in White/Plum, $134.25 at checkout (orig. $298); toryburch.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Studded Headband, $89.25 at checkout (orig. $168); toryburch.com

