Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off

Some sizes are already selling out

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 01:11 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tory Burch April Sale
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Finally! The Tory Burch spring sale is happening right now, and it's chock-full of patterned spring dresses, chic sunglasses, and yes, eye-catching and elegant handbags. But sizes of popular items like iconic Tory Burch Miller Sandals are already selling fast, so there's no time to waste.

Tory Burch marked down over 400 — yes, that many — coveted items that are begging for a spot in your spring and summer closet. Discounts are as high as 50 percent off, which is huge for such a sought-after designer brand that celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Mindy Kaling, and Katie Holmes all wear.

This epic Tory Burch sale ends on April 25, so don't wait around to snag the handbag, dress, or jewelry that's been on your wishlist. Below, find the hero pieces of your warm weather wardrobe that will have everyone complimenting you this season.

Tory Burch Sale

Aside from purses, footwear is the second-most popular Tory Burch category, with everything from sandals and sneakers to espadrilles (like this silver pair that's over $100 off right now) making a statement. While the classic Miller Sandals are sold out in most sizes, you can still shop the mini logo version that's just as versatile and more unique. Plus, most sizes are still in stock — for now.

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Tiny Miller Thong Sandal, Leather in Perfect Black, $189 (orig. $228); toryburch.com

Swim season is quickly approaching, and Tory Burch has all the bathing suits to make you stand out at the beach or pool. The brand's signature colorful prints show up in its swimwear, like this flattering underwire one-piece swimsuit in a dainty floral print. Right now, it's over $100 off, and you can still get it in most sizes!

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Woven Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $169 (orig. $278); toryburch.com

Shades are non-negotiable all year round, but especially during sunny spring and summer days. Tory Burch sunglasses are some of the chicest options around, and plenty are marked down currently, like this rectangular-shaped option that's complete with contrast tones and is super trendy. Wear them to the beach, brunch, and everywhere in between.

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses in Honey Wood, $139 (orig. $201); toryburch.com

Take advantage of these major markdowns before your new favorite piece returns to full price — or worse, sells out. Shop more from the Tory Burch sale below.

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch McGraw Band for Apple Watch, $79 (orig. $95); toryburch.com

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Eleanor Espadrille, $149 (orig. $258); toryburch.com

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Pocket Stripe T-Shirt Dress, $169 (orig. $348); toryburch.com

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag in Shell Pink, $279 (orig. $398); toryburch.com

Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Small Kira Crochet Shoulder Convertible Bag in Island Palm, $359 (orig. $598); toryburch.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
Rene Furterer Sale
This Hair Growth Serum That Shoppers Call a 'Miracle in a Bottle' Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days
ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon
Related Articles
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
celebs wearing birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos
jennifer lawrence; katie holmes; sophie turner; and jennifer lopez
9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44
Aokosor V Neck T Shirts Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Tout
This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now
Blake Lively One-Piece Swimsuit TOUT
This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation
ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses TOUT
This 'Super Flattering' Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Guests, Bridesmaids, and Summer Parties — and It's Only $40