The 14 Best Deals from the Massive Tory Burch Private Sale Are All Under $150

But they won’t be around for very long

By
Published on February 23, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tory Burch private sale Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

The Tory Burch Private Sale is back, and the deals are good — prices start at just $49, and some pieces are up to 60 percent off.

The sale kicked off today and runs through Sunday, February 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST. To get access, you just need to head to this link and enter your email address. It's a small barrier to entry in exchange for heavily discounted shoes, bags, clothes, jewelry, sunglasses, activewear, home goods, and so much more. But stock is limited and the sale won't last forever, so you'll want to act fast.

There are so many pieces available from the celeb-worn brand, which has been seen on Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling, Sydney Sweeney, and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few. To help you sort through the plentiful options, we rounded up 14 of the best deals from the Tory Burch Private Sale — and they're all under $150.

14 Tory Burch Private Sale Finds Under $150

Shoes start at $49 for flip flops and top out at $469 for knee-high leather boots — and don't worry, the popular Miller Sandal is included in the sale. The Eleanor Slide is a timeless pick, with its combination of smooth and patent leather in a rich red-brown color. The sandal is finished with a brass logo plate and has a cushioned footbed for comfort. Originally $298, they're on sale for nearly half price, at $149.

Tory Burch ELEANOR SLIDE
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Eleanor Slide, $149 (orig. $298); toryburch.com

The Mini Ella Tote is the least expensive bag in the sale, at $139. It's perfectly sized to carry essentials on the go, and comes with a removable crossbody strap for hands-free wear. This collector's edition of the bag has a floral design over light blue and cream stripes, and is ideal for the warmer weather coming up. You'll also find evening bags, shoulder bags, and oversized totes in the sale, with bag prices topping out at $899.

Tory Burch MINI ELLA PRINTED TOTE
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Mini Ella Printed Tote, $139 (orig. $198); toryburch.com

Some of the best clothing deals come from the brand's activewear collection, Tory Sport. But it's not all leggings and sports bras — there are polo shirts, tennis skirts, and even dresses that are stylish enough to wear outside of workouts. For instance, the Performance Pleated Golf Dress, a best-selling style with a pleated skirt and striped pointed collar. You'd never know it was made from a sweat-wicking, four-way stretch material (though when temps really start rising, you'll be glad it is).

Tory Burch PERFORMANCE PLEATED GOLF DRESS
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Sport Performance Pleated Golf Dress in Conifer, $149 (orig. $248); toryburch.com

There is so much to shop at the Tory Burch Private Sale, but don't forget that these deals have an end date. Be sure to add to cart and check out by February 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Keep scrolling for more of the best finds, all under $150.

Tory Burch DOUBLE T SHEARLING SLIDE
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide, $99 (orig. $238); toryburch.com

Tory Burch MILLER SOFT BICOLOR SANDAL
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal in Sweet Corn/New Cream, $129 (orig. $198); toryburch.com

Tory Burch JESSA SHEARLING CLOG
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Jessa Shearling Clog in Perfect Navy/Plum, $129 (orig. $368); toryburch.com

Tory Burch BOMBÉ MILLER HEEL SANDAL
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Bombé Miller Heel Sandal, $139 (orig. $348); toryburch.com

Tory Burch HIGH-NECK SEAMLESS CHEVRON BRA
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Sport High-Neck Seamless Chevron Bra, $59 (orig. $108); toryburch.com

Tory Burch SEAMLESS LONG-SLEEVE SHIBORI TOP
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Sport Seamless Long-Sleeve Shibori Top, $59 (orig. $138); toryburch.com

Tory Burch COLORBLOCKED LOGO TANK SUIT
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Colorblocked Logo Tank Suit, $99 (orig. $198); toryburch.com

Tory Burch YARN-DYED TWILL CLUB SKIRT
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Yarn-Dyed Twill Club Skirt in French Cream Light Plaid, $119 (orig. $178); toryburch.com

Tory Burch RUFFLE NECK DRESS
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Ruffle Neck Dress in Wood Rose, $149 (orig. $498); toryburch.com

Tory Burch MEDIUM MILLER FLAP WALLET
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Medium Miller Flap Wallet in Autumn Red, $139 (orig. $198); toryburch.com

Tory Burch MCGRAW BAND FOR APPLE WATCH LUGGAGE LEATHER, 38 MM
Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch McGraw Band for Apple Watch, $79 (orig. $95); toryburch.com

