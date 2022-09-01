Some of the Very Best Tory Burch Deals of the Year Are Happening Over Labor Day Weekend

Calling all Tory Burch fans! The Private Sale, its highly anticipated savings event that only happens twice a year, is officially here, which means you can score designer deals right this second.

The Tory Burch sale starts today and runs through Labor Day, September 5, and a rep for the brand tells us that everything is available in limited quantities. And if you check back on Sunday, September 4, you'll see even more styles on offer.

If you've wanted to buy beautiful handbags, quality shoes, and standout accessories from the popular brand that counts Oprah, Kate Bosworth, and Mindy Kaling as fans, plus Sydney Sweeney as a brand ambassador, but prices seemed a little out of reach, consider this your sign to go for it.

You really can't go wrong with anything from the celebrity-approved label. But if we had to start somewhere, Tory Burch sandals, shoes, and boots are worth every penny, since they're known to last for years and come in classic silhouettes that transcend trends.

These swanky vintage-inspired ankle boots are on sale for just $139, a nice break from their original price tag of $428. The Chelsea-style booties are ready for fall with their tan suede uppers, pull tabs, and wooden block heels, and they'd look incredible with maxi dresses, flowy skirts, and cropped jeans alike.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Lila Heeled Ankle Boot, $139 (orig. $428); toryburch.com

There's also a number of striking tote bags, pretty purses, and bold wallets on sale if you're looking to upgrade your accessories. And of course, you can't go wrong with any piece of clothing from the designer brand. We spotted gorgeous dresses, breezy caftans, and office-appropriate blouses at killer prices — plus several winter-ready items, in case you're planning ahead.

Shop these standout items below, and check out the Tory Burch Private Sale before it ends on Labor Day to score some of the brand's best deals of the year.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Charm Mule, $99 (orig. $278); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Classic Shoulder Bag, $299 (orig. $448); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Chelsea Lug-Sole Ankle Boot, $189 (orig. $458); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Caftan with Sweater Tassels, $399 (orig. $798); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Cloud Coin Sandal, $139 (orig. $268); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch McGraw Die-Cut Dragonfly Handbag, $399 (orig. $768); toryburch.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.