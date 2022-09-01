Lifestyle Fashion Some of the Very Best Tory Burch Deals of the Year Are Happening Over Labor Day Weekend The Tory Burch Private Sale is brimming with shoes, handbags, and clothing By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tory Burch Calling all Tory Burch fans! The Private Sale, its highly anticipated savings event that only happens twice a year, is officially here, which means you can score designer deals right this second. The Tory Burch sale starts today and runs through Labor Day, September 5, and a rep for the brand tells us that everything is available in limited quantities. And if you check back on Sunday, September 4, you'll see even more styles on offer. If you've wanted to buy beautiful handbags, quality shoes, and standout accessories from the popular brand that counts Oprah, Kate Bosworth, and Mindy Kaling as fans, plus Sydney Sweeney as a brand ambassador, but prices seemed a little out of reach, consider this your sign to go for it. Mindy Kaling Stepped Out in the Prettiest Purple Shift Dress You really can't go wrong with anything from the celebrity-approved label. But if we had to start somewhere, Tory Burch sandals, shoes, and boots are worth every penny, since they're known to last for years and come in classic silhouettes that transcend trends. These swanky vintage-inspired ankle boots are on sale for just $139, a nice break from their original price tag of $428. The Chelsea-style booties are ready for fall with their tan suede uppers, pull tabs, and wooden block heels, and they'd look incredible with maxi dresses, flowy skirts, and cropped jeans alike. Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Lila Heeled Ankle Boot, $139 (orig. $428); toryburch.com There's also a number of striking tote bags, pretty purses, and bold wallets on sale if you're looking to upgrade your accessories. And of course, you can't go wrong with any piece of clothing from the designer brand. We spotted gorgeous dresses, breezy caftans, and office-appropriate blouses at killer prices — plus several winter-ready items, in case you're planning ahead. Shop these standout items below, and check out the Tory Burch Private Sale before it ends on Labor Day to score some of the brand's best deals of the year. Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Charm Mule, $99 (orig. $278); toryburch.com Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Classic Shoulder Bag, $299 (orig. $448); toryburch.com Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Chelsea Lug-Sole Ankle Boot, $189 (orig. $458); toryburch.com Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Caftan with Sweater Tassels, $399 (orig. $798); toryburch.com Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Cloud Coin Sandal, $139 (orig. $268); toryburch.com Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch McGraw Die-Cut Dragonfly Handbag, $399 (orig. $768); toryburch.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.