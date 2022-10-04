Tory Burch is a brand synonymous with chic clothes, beautiful bags, and trendy shoes — so it's understandable that you'd want to join the likes of celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Katie Holmes, and Oprah and add a few of these luxury items to your fall closet.

And there's never been a better time to do that than during Tory Burch's Fall Event, which includes savings up to 30 percent. Right now, you can score unbeatable deals on over 4,000 clothing, shoes, and accessory items until October 12. This includes celebrity-worn styles, best-sellers, and newly-released items.

To get in on the savings, shop in person at a Tory Burch store or add included items to your virtual shopping cart, and the promo code FALL, and the discounts will automatically be applied at checkout. Spending $200 to $499 will save you 25 percent on included items, while spending $500 or more will get you 30 percent off.

With thousands of items included in this sale event, scouring through them all can definitely feel overwhelming. So we did all of the work for you and picked out the best bags, clothes, and shoes that you will want to live in this fall. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to sleek new work clothes, staple fall boots, or a handbag, the Tory Burch fall sale has got you covered. Shop our favorite on-sale items below.

Tory Burch Fall Event Clothing Sale

Tory Burch

It's officially sweater season, and knit turtlenecks are cold-weather staples — not only do they provide full coverage of your upper body, but they also pair with every outfit, whether you're going casual or dressing up.

The Tory Burch Ribbed Knit Turtleneck is made from a premium 100 percent cashmere that's incredibly soft. The sweater features a slouchy rollover collar that can be folded down to show more skin, and it also has a mix of ribbed textures to elevate this from just a basic black turtleneck. You can save $180 on the top if you buy it right now.

Speaking of collars, they're truly having a moment, as celebrities including Gigi Hadid have been seen wearing sweaters featuring notable collars recently. The Poplin Wrap Shirtdress is right on trend and happens to also be a classic, versatile dress that will streamline your closet. The flattering wrap shirtdress is made of a crisp cotton that's lightweight and it clinches at the waist to enhance your silhouette. It's flowy and can easily pair with both boots and white sneakers.

Black pants have been a Hollywood go-to for any season, and these gabardine pants are as chic as they come. With a relaxed fit that sits low on the waist, the pants are a modern twist on classic trousers. And the O-ring belt adds a stylish detail. Pair this with the on-sale Poplin blouse, and you'll be work ready in minutes.

Tory Burch Fall Event Accessories Sale

Tory Burch

Tory Burch handbags have long been used by many Hollywood stars, and you can score popular styles at the Fall Event, including the Mini Kira Bag, which Sydney Sweeney wore earlier this year.

The Emmy-nominated actress, who is a Tory Burch ambassador, carried a denim version of the bag at Coachella. Although the denim wash isn't included in the sale, you can score this chic black one that goes with everything in the same style. The leather bag is petite yet big enough to hold an iPad Mini, and it has pockets inside and out. The linear quilting and gold hardware add a hint of glam that elevates this staple purse from a basic black bag.

Another must-have handbag is the Tory Burch T Monogram Shoulder Bag, which is embellished in the T monogrammed style that Katie Holmes was spotted wearing in February. Although Holmes' style isn't available, this shoulder bag in the same design is perfect for fall with its tan earth tones and brass-finish hardware. Plus, you can get it for $82 off right now.

In addition to dozens of handbags, other accessories included in the Fall Event are sunglasses, belts, and jewelry. We're obsessing over the Miller Pavé Bracelet, which is made of nickel-free 18K gold and has sparkly crystals throughout. Featuring a metal frame and oversized fit, the Kira Square Sunglasses are also a solid staple for the fall season. And the Eleanor 1 ½-Inch Belt would also pair nicely with fall boots and a sweater thanks to its sleek black finish and statement metal buckle.

Tory Burch Fall Event Shoe Sale

Tory Burch

The fall months are truly the best time to break out all your boots, and there are plenty included in this sale. Take the Utility Lug Over-the-Knee Boot, which can be worn with pretty much anything in your closet. The boots come in an over-the-knee silhouette and have a zipper closure that helps you feel secure while you move about. The chunky sole is designed to help with traction for those slushy commutes, and it's on sale for $460 right now.

Considering that cowboy boots are definitely in, the Banana Heel Buckle Boots are right on trend with a patent cap toe and large brass buckle. In addition to boots, you can also get dozens of booties for less, like the cold-weather-ready Miller Lug Hiker Boots or the stylish Multi Logo Booties for 25 percent off.

Tons of loafers are included in this Tory Burch sale, too. Loafers have long been a Hollywood go-to for fall, and the Jessa Lug Sole Loafer is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. With a flared heel and braided brass rings, the everyday loafers are a modern take on the seventies-style shoe. You can also snag the Georgia Backless Loafer, which is a simple slip-on style yet anything but casual with a bold metallic finish.

If you've had your eyes on Tory Burch products for some time, now is the time to stock up on the designer brand while you can save big at the Fall Event. But hurry, the sale ends on October 12 and there are limited quantities available.

