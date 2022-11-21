Celebrities Always Wear Tory Burch, and Its Best Black Friday Deals Start at Just $48

There are always those things we keep on our holiday wish list, waiting for the moment that they go on sale to snatch them up. And Tory Burch, the high-end fashion label frequently spotted on celebs like Mindy Kaling, Kate Bosworth, and Kate Middleton, just dropped its Black Friday deals — meaning that moment has arrived.

As part of its Holiday Event, Tory Burch marked down more than 1,000 top-selling items in select colors. With 30 percent off handbags, wallets, shoes, clothes and jewelry and 50 percent off sale items, there's no better time to snag a little luxury for your closet.

Working your way through everything on sale may feel overwhelming, so if you don't already have a go-to wish list, we scoured the Tory Burch sale for you for the 28 best shoes, bags and wallets, clothing, and jewelry to buy for yourself or gift to a loved one. Ranging from casual finds to work-appropriate attire, our top picks from the Tory Burch Black Friday sale start below.

Tory Burch Black Friday Jewelry Sale

Tory Burch

Rings, necklaces, and bracelets, and earrings are all part of the Tory Burch Black Friday sale, with pieces that can dress up a casual look, or complement a more sophisticated look. The Serif-T Enameled Stackable Ring in new ivory is a simple, yet chic, and way to accessorize. And with a design specifically created for stacking, so add a few to your cart for starters for a chunkier statement style.

Also on sale are a number of Tory Burch earrings, which elevate any look. The Miller Pavé Hoop Earring and Roxanne Hidden Earring are two low-key ways to don the Tory Burch signature logo. While shoppers describe the Roxanne Hidden Earrings as feeling a "little heavy," one person said they're "a nice way to play up an outfit," while another agreed that they're "gorgeous and classic."

The Miller Stud Necklace and thin Roxanne Chain Bracelet also feature a hint of the classic double 'T' in a delicate design, and they can be worn with similar styles for a layered look. And you canOr, opt for a more laid-back style with the Kira Enamel Slider Bracelet, which is on sale in six colors starting at $69 and a good option to share with a loved one.

Tory Burch Black Friday Handbag and Wallet Sale

Tory Burch

Tory Burch handbags have long adorned the shoulders of many A-listers, and this holiday season, the brand has marked down a slew of totes, mini bags, wallets, and more in a variety of shapes and sizes.

High up on the list of best deals in the Tory Burch sale is the Ella Felt Tote with logo patch detailing at 50 percent off —, and it comes in three colors to match almost any look. This roomy tote that one shopper says is "very festive for the holidays" is lightweight, but spacious enough to hold your laptop and other purse essentials. If leather is more your speed, the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote has a center pocket to hold a laptop, plus several additional sections to help you stay organized.

For those eyeing smaller bags for special outings, a number of mini styles are up to 30 percent off. The Perry Bombé Mini Bag, on sale in seven colors for the limited-time pricing of $198, is an easy crossbody style that can fit your phone and small essentials. The Miller Flap Shoulder Bag is a bit more roomy and gives off elegance with its braided strap and gold chain details. Pair it with the Miller Medium Flap Wallet that shoppers call "just the right size" in black, light umber, or arctic for a coordinated style.

And for a bag that's more than meets the eyeBecause we love a multi-tasking product especially when it comes to handbags, the Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag can be draped across the body, or worn over the shoulder by simply by doubling up the chain straps.

Tory Burch Black Friday Shoe Sale

Tory Burch

Tory Burch's Black Friday sale offers deals on footwear for every season, so you can buy shoes to wear now and styles to store and save for spring (or your next sunny vacation).

For any time of year, the Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer — which brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney wore with the brand's track pants, long coat, and Kira mini bag — combines comfort with style. The fashion-forward sneaker features a 1.6-inch heel for a cushy mini-lift and a colorblock design.

Tory Burch's winter shoes are also designed to make a statement while keeping you warm and dry. Start with the Miller Mixed-Materials Lug Sole Boot in toasted caramel or black, where suede meets leather with a 3.7-inch solid heel. Another outdoors-inspired mixed materials boot is the Adventure Hiker, available in three colors. The high top-style platform boot can be worn with jeans or a skirt for a fashion-forward, casual look. Or jump on the celebrity cowboy boot trend with the Western Mid Boot.

And don't forget open-toe footwear. The Block T Heel Shearling Mule is a statement shoe for those not-quite-winter-yet days. Staple sandals, like the Miller Soft Patent Leather Sandal, are also on sale. Shoppers said they like that these "comfortable" shoes "mold" to their foot, and they come in six colorful shades.

Tory Burch Black Friday Clothing Sale

Tory Burch

Give the gift of soft luxury with a buy from Tory Burch's clothing line. With cashmere turtleneck sweaters that brand ambassador Katie Holmes is a fan of to wool joggers that will keep you cozy during the coldest months, these may become their new go-tos.

The snug and sporty Performance Satin Down Jacket is on sale in three colors, including a bright lemon yellow and a soft sky blue. This limited-edition puffer is made with duck down insulation for warmth and is water-repellent to keep you dry in a sudden storm.

If you want to dress up a bit, grab the Polo Sweater Dress that pairs well with boots and is made with stretch knit for comfort or the Deep Pleated Tech Knit Skirt, which can be worn with a fitted turtleneck sweater and sneakers or ballet loafers.

And don't neglect your closet's hibernating summer section. The Printed Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit in Tory Navy, from the Katie Holmes-approved T Monogram collection, includes a shelf bra with light support, SPF 50 protection, and high-quality Sensitive Fabrics by Eurojersey.

There's never been a better time to grab those wishlist items you've been holding back on buying. Shop Tory Burch styles before the Black Friday sale ends on November 29.

