Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall

The end of summer is inching closer and close, and soon enough, you're going to start seeing chunky sweaters, booties, and baggy jeans everywhere. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid are already transitioning their wardrobes to fall-mode, and super wide-leg pants are a trend Hollywood can't get enough of.

To help get your closet fall-ready, Amazon shoppers found the perfect wide-leg pair of trousers that reviewers say are "breathable" and "so flattering" — and they start at just $32.

Hundreds of shoppers have added the Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants to their carts recently thanks to the cozy fit and flattering silhouette. The best-selling pants are made of 100 percent polyester that's lightweight, flowy, and soft to touch. Plus, they're high-waisted and are secured with a hook and eye closure, and a back elastic waistband that hugs your hips. The sleek pants feature front pleats and deep pockets, which really help dress up any outfit. You can pair the pants with a flowy blouse for work, or a lace tank for date night.

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Black; $33.99; amazon.com

The super wide-leg fair is the highlight of these pants, which flare out at the bottom. They fall to about ankle length, so you can easily wear the pants with white sneakers, boots, or mules. And they're available in 32 colors too, including beige, olive green, and blue-gray.

Shoppers are impressed with these palazzo pants too, having racked up more than 5,000 five-star ratings and even earning the title of "best pants ever" because of their flattering fit and cozy fabric.

"I love the way the material feels and how it flows," shared one five-star reviewer, who added that "[the] pants are gorgeous and very flattering." Another shopper was happy to report: "I get so many compliments on these pants."

Right now, you can get the best-selling Trojoni Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $32 at Amazon. Add them to your cart to get in on the trend before fall officially kicks off.

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Blue Gray; $31.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Olive; $33.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Mocha; $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Summer Beige; $36.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.