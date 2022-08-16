People.com Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall “I get so many compliments on these pants” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The end of summer is inching closer and close, and soon enough, you're going to start seeing chunky sweaters, booties, and baggy jeans everywhere. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid are already transitioning their wardrobes to fall-mode, and super wide-leg pants are a trend Hollywood can't get enough of. To help get your closet fall-ready, Amazon shoppers found the perfect wide-leg pair of trousers that reviewers say are "breathable" and "so flattering" — and they start at just $32. Hundreds of shoppers have added the Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants to their carts recently thanks to the cozy fit and flattering silhouette. The best-selling pants are made of 100 percent polyester that's lightweight, flowy, and soft to touch. Plus, they're high-waisted and are secured with a hook and eye closure, and a back elastic waistband that hugs your hips. The sleek pants feature front pleats and deep pockets, which really help dress up any outfit. You can pair the pants with a flowy blouse for work, or a lace tank for date night. Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Black; $33.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The super wide-leg fair is the highlight of these pants, which flare out at the bottom. They fall to about ankle length, so you can easily wear the pants with white sneakers, boots, or mules. And they're available in 32 colors too, including beige, olive green, and blue-gray. Shoppers are impressed with these palazzo pants too, having racked up more than 5,000 five-star ratings and even earning the title of "best pants ever" because of their flattering fit and cozy fabric. "I love the way the material feels and how it flows," shared one five-star reviewer, who added that "[the] pants are gorgeous and very flattering." Another shopper was happy to report: "I get so many compliments on these pants." Right now, you can get the best-selling Trojoni Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants starting at just $32 at Amazon. Add them to your cart to get in on the trend before fall officially kicks off. Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Blue Gray; $31.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Olive; $33.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Mocha; $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Summer Beige; $36.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.