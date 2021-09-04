TOMS Just Dropped a Surprise Sale, and You Can Save Up to 65% on Comfy Slip-Ons, Boots, and More
There's nothing quite like a good Labor Day weekend sale — but when it comes out of nowhere, the thrill is even better. Imagine our surprise to learn that TOMS just dropped a surprise sale (and on an alternate surprise landing page, no less). That's right: Your favorite comfy shoes just got marked down, with hundreds of deals starting below $25 from now until September 7. And, if you're looking for an excuse to buy multiple pairs, TOMS thought of that, too — if you spend $75 or more, you get free shipping.
If, for some reason, you're unfamiliar with the brand, here's why this surprise sale moment is so exciting. For years, TOMS has been making the comfiest slip-ons and sneakers, in a wide array of colors and styles, all with sustainability in mind. The company is also community-minded: TOMS invests one-third of all its profits in community and grassroots efforts creating change at the local level. In other words, you don't necessarily need a reason to shop this incredible Labor Day weekend sale, but it's always nice to know when your purchases are giving back.
Now, back to the sale. TOMS has divided its surprise sale by price range, offering styles under $25, styles under $50, and styles under $75. There are dozens of its classic slip-on shoes on major discount, including this killer pair of Heritage Canvas, the lightweight, quintessential TOMS style known for comfort, durability, and ease. If you're looking for a pair with a little more texture (not to mention an environmentally conscious backstory), the Repreve Our Ocean slip-on has a corduroy look and is made with recycled plastic water bottles.
Of course, fall is just around the corner, and that means boots are about to make a comeback. In addition to its iconic slip-ons, TOMS has a killer collection of leather boots, including the Leilani, a stylish ankle boot with the brand's trademarked ultra-bouncy, high-rebound OrthoLite® Eco X40™ insole. If you're going to spend autumn forcing yourself to be a little more rugged, check out the Mesa; it not only has the same comfy insole as Leilani, but also features a high-traction rubber outsole and is completely waterproof.
The TOMS Surprise Sale is truly too good to pass up, so head to the site and shop all the deals now. Even if you weren't looking for a new pair of shoes: Surprise! Turns out, new shoes are looking for you.
