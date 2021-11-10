TOMS Has a Comfy Shoe for Literally Every Winter Activity, and They're All 35% Off Right Now
Winter isn't a particularly kind time of year for footwear. Snow, ice, mud, salt — you're lucky if you get a pair from November to April without having to do at least one major replacement or, at the very least, a deep clean. Then again, there's always an upside: Justification to buy yourself a new pair of shoes. And right now, TOMS has an early Black Friday sale happening with 35 percent off of nearly everything (which means sale styles are on offer for up to 65 percent off). The sale includes plenty of excellent deals on a variety of styles and seasons, including two most important winter footwear categories: slippers and boots.
For those who weren't aware that TOMS has evolved far beyond its original canvas slip-ons, the brand offers hundreds of styles across categories, including boots, casual shoes, and slippers. The winter offerings are pretty impressive — it's not just fashion boots and cozy shoes, but also footwear made for the outdoors, like these heavy-duty Mojave boots, available in four colors and on sale for more than $50 off.
The Mojave is a leather boot with faux fur detailing that's water-resistant, keeping your feet warm and dry all winter long. Each pair has the TOMS trademarked built-in OrthoLite Eco X4 Hybrid insole, which offers a ton of rebound with each step (perfect for long days of trudging through your commute). The shoes are outdoorsy, sure, but they're not so rugged that you couldn't wear them with jeans and a cute jacket to a dinner after the sun sets at, you know, 4:30 p.m. If you're looking for something even less tactical, TOMS also has ankle boots and booties on sale for 35 percent off, some favorites being the Reese bootie and the Kallie wedge bootie, which are dressier than the Mojave without sacrificing comfort.
If going outside isn't really your thing (we get it), there are also some seriously cozy slippers on sale — so cozy, in fact, that you might consider canceling plans once they're on. The Alpargata slipper comes in both a rib knit style (think tiny sweater for your feet) and a faux-fur lined plaid in five different colors, and shoppers say it feels "like you're walking on air." With a co-sign like that, the fact that they're 35 percent off is just the cherry on top.
Check out a few more styles you can't go wrong with below, or head to the TOMS website and shop the sale before it ends on November 30 so you can winterize your feet before the temperatures really drop for good.
