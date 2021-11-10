The Mojave is a leather boot with faux fur detailing that's water-resistant, keeping your feet warm and dry all winter long. Each pair has the TOMS trademarked built-in OrthoLite Eco X4 Hybrid insole, which offers a ton of rebound with each step (perfect for long days of trudging through your commute). The shoes are outdoorsy, sure, but they're not so rugged that you couldn't wear them with jeans and a cute jacket to a dinner after the sun sets at, you know, 4:30 p.m. If you're looking for something even less tactical, TOMS also has ankle boots and booties on sale for 35 percent off, some favorites being the Reese bootie and the Kallie wedge bootie, which are dressier than the Mojave without sacrificing comfort.