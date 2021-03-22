This Super Cute Sleeveless Dress Has One Highly Requested Detail (and Only Costs $10)

With winter quickly thawing and warm weather ahead, it's officially time to break out the easy spring dresses. But if you're worried about making the transition from cozy sweatpants to a stiff, uncomfortable dress, don't worry — this $10 find from Walmart is about as comfy as they come. The best part? It has pockets. Yep, we said pockets.
Introducing the Time and Tru Sleeveless Knit Dress. 98 percent of Walmart.com reviewers recommend it for its softness, stretchiness, versatility, and unbelievable price tag. For just $10, the scoop neck, swing dress makes a great layering piece that's ready to be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair it with strappy sandals, a floppy hat, and plenty of jewelry for an Alexis Rose-inspired look, or wear it with a jacket and tights during chilly spring weather. No matter how you style it, the Time and Tru Sleeveless Knit Dress was practically designed to be pulled out of your closet time and time again.
Buy It! Time and Tru Sleeveless Knit Dress, $9.96; walmart.com
The dress is made with a stretchy rayon and spandex blend, which means it won't feel restrictive or tight. In fact, it's likely just as comfy as your go-to pair of sweatpants. The light, breezy fabric and sleeveless design will keep you cool well into the hot summer months. And since reviewers say the dress never shrinks in the wash, it'll look and feel just as great the twentieth time you wear it as it did the first.
"I actually purchased five of these," one reviewer wrote. "They are loose-fitting and comfortable, true to size, and much to my surprise, washed well. I even put one in the dryer by mistake (I just didn't want to take the chance of shrinkage) but it was fine — no apparent shrinkage!"
Get ready to rake in all the compliments when you wear this dress, too.
"Boutique quality and under $10!" another reviewer raved. "Several of us in the office ordered them after seeing an employee wear it to work. Great buy!"
Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
"This is such a lightweight, stretchy, flow-away-from-the-body type of dress and I'm not even a dress type of girl. It's super cute and as a bonus, it has POCKETS, ladies!" another fan wrote. "I'm going to buy it in other colors for that price!"
If you're ready to add the most versatile, comfy spring dress to your wardrobe, shop the $10 Time and Tru Sleeveless Knit Dress at walmart.com.
