On Sale for 40% Off, These Shopper-Loved Rain Boots Are Just $9 Right Now

You’ll get so much use out of them this season

By Laura Fisher
Published on September 11, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Time and Tru Women's Rain Boot
Photo: Walmart

The only thing worse than waking up to a dreary, rainy day is soaking your feet on your morning commute or afternoon coffee run. It's time to get ready for fall weather with these reliable, classic-looking rain boots from Time and Tru that blend function with style. Oh, and did we mention that they're under $10?

The patent leather-style rain boots will take you from a day at the office to date night and everywhere in-between with their timeless, mid-calf silhouette and durable sole, designed for comfort. The black boots are made from PVC (a popular rubber substitute) to keep you dry no matter how far your trek, all while giving off a subtle sheen.

These beloved boots are available in sizes 6 to 11, come in medium and wide width sizing, and are currently on sale for just $9 (discounted from $15). Consider sizing up if you think you'll pair them with some fuzzy socks for the extra-cozy factor.

Time and Tru Women's Rain Boot
Walmart

Buy It! Time and Tru Women's Rain Boot, $9 (orig. $14.88); walmart.com

Don't just take our word for how great these rain boots are: Trust the over 350 five-star reviews that shout out the utility of these shoes for everything from monsoons to gardening sessions. Reviewers report that the boots far outperform for the price in terms of water resistance, comfort, and fashion. Individuals with wide feet or calves note that the sizing options make the Time and Tru rain boots a rare find.

The boots have a little heft to them, which makes them feel sturdy enough to withstand the elements without being too bulky. It really doesn't get much better than a good-looking, high-quality rain boot for a fraction of the price of similar shoes from high-end brands. Snag your pair of Time and Tru Women's Rain Boots today to take advantage of Walmart's current sale price of $9, and feel confident braving the weather this fall and beyond.

