These Comfy Jeans Are Recommended by 92% of Walmart Shoppers — and They’re Only $17 

When it comes to the “splurge” versus “save” debate, most stylists would probably argue that jeans fall into the former category. And for good reason: Jeans are a closet staple that you wear weekly, if not daily, so there’s a good chance you’ll get your money’s worth. Of course, there are exceptions to all rules and Walmart shoppers swear they’ve found the best jeans that also won’t break the bank: Time and Tru’s Core Skinny Jeans.
With over 1,000 reviews, an impressive 92 percent recommendation rating, and a $17 price tag, these jeans are clearly worth noting. The high-rise skinny jeans feature a stretchy fabric that’s forgiving but won’t fall down like some skinny jeans tend to do, according to customers. Available in four flattering shades, including a light wash, black wash, distressed dark wash, and whiskered medium wash, these jeans are also size-inclusive, ranging from size 2 to size 24.
If the under-$20 price tag is making you skeptical, one shopper is quick to note that these jeans rival the pricier versions in her closet and are even more flattering. Another says that the fit of these jeans have boutique-level quality but of at a much more wallet-friendly price.
If you’re ready to welcome a new pair of jeans that are as comfy as leggings, as flattering as boutique styles, and better quality than some name-brand options, shop Time and Tru’s $17 Core Skinny Jeans from Walmart below.
