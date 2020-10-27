These Comfy Jeans Are Recommended by 92% of Walmart Shoppers — and They’re Only $17 

When it comes to the “splurge” versus “save” debate, most stylists would probably argue that jeans fall into the former category. And for good reason: Jeans are a closet staple that you wear weekly, if not daily, so there’s a good chance you’ll get your money’s worth. Of course, there are exceptions to all rules and Walmart shoppers swear they’ve found the best jeans that also won’t break the bank: Time and Tru’s Core Skinny Jeans.