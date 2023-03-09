Over 500 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Deeply Discounted Right Now

But there’s no telling when they’ll return to full price

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on March 9, 2023 04:04 PM

Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Photo: GC Images; Michael Simon/Shutterstock; GC Images

You might think of The North Face as a winter wardrobe essential, but the outerwear brand has some seriously smart spring staples, too. And right now, more than 500 of them are on sale.

Zappos quietly slashed prices on hundreds of The North Face items, like fuzzy fleeces, cozy sweatshirts, and lightweight vests that are ideal for between-season dressing. Spring weather is notoriously unpredictable, so having layering options like these on hand is key.

Whether you're in the market for a puffer vest to throw on top of your favorite hoodie for errands or a casual crew to lounge around in, there's something in this The North Face sale for you — and it's probably marked down to under $100.

The North Face Sale

Not only has The North Face earned the trust of thousands of shoppers over the years, but celebrities are often spotted wearing the brand, too. Models like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski regularly hit the ski slopes and city streets in The North Face puffer coats, and last December, Jennifer Garner sipped coffee in a fleece jacket that had us hankering for one of our own.

Several similar The North Face fleeces are discounted right now, like this hooded version that comes in black and white, the latter of which is nearly 50 percent off.

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Dunraven Pullover Hoodie, $53.44 (orig. $99); zappos.com

If you're looking for something even more lightweight, this The North Face half-zip pullover fits the bill and features cool black and white color blocking. A front pocket will keep your hands warm or hold your phone while you're on the go. Ringing in at $55, it's at its lowest price in 30 days. There's also a casual crew version that's on sale for just $42.

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face TNF Tech Pullover, $55 (orig. $79); zappos.com

Puffer vests are your spring style secret weapon. On those not-warm-not-cold days, wearing a vest over your base layer will solve your temperature woes. This The North Face vest, on sale for $70, is the ideal weight and features zippered pockets so that you can go hands-free. Although it's technically a men's item, most The North Face vests look unisex — just adjust your sizing accordingly.

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Canyonlands Hybrid Vest, $69.27 (orig. $99); zappos.com

The North Face jackets, fleeces, and sweatshirts are built to last years of wear and tear, and the prices reflect this superior quality, so take advantage of this secret The North Face sale while you can. There's no telling when styles will return to full price. Shop more The North Face items on sale below.

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face TKA Glacier Crew, $41.52 (orig. $59); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Textured Cap Rock Crew, $48.34 (orig. $59); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Dune Sky Tank, $49.95 (orig. $55); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Winter Warm Essential 1/4 Zip, $50.58 (orig. $75); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Alpine Polartech 200 Full Zip Hooded Jacket, $74.17 (orig. $140); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face NSE Chukka, $75.18 (orig. $109); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Nuptse Après Bootie, $81.71 (orig. $109); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face TNF Vest 2000, $93.84 (orig. $149); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Plus Size Antora Jacket, $99 (orig. $110); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket, $109.95 (orig. $230); zappos.com

The North Face Zappos Sale
Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Printed 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, $121.87 (orig. $230); zappos.com

