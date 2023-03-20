Lifestyle Fashion You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score Steep Savings on The North Face Jackets, Vests, and More Essential spring outerwear awaits By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 20, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: GC Images; Michael Simon/Shutterstock; GC Images It's almost time to pack away your parkas and pull out your raincoats and windbreakers instead. And today, nearly 200 spring essentials from The North Face are majorly marked down — but only until tomorrow. Discount retailer Gilt slashed prices on popular The North Face puffer vests, fleeces, and more staple outerwear for chilly weather. But the sale ends in less than 24 hours, and sizes are selling out quickly, so don't wait around to take advantage of these secret spring savings. All you have to do to unlock these markdowns is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately gain access to deep discounts on more celebrity-worn and designer items dropped daily. The North Face Sale at Gilt The North Face Hydrenaline Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99) The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest in Pink, $149.99 (orig. $220) The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $98.99 (orig. $199) The North Face Flight Lightriser Futurelight Jacket, $150.99 (orig. $300) The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest in Black, $149.99 (orig. $220) The North Face Stretch Softshell Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $99) The North Face Printed Windy Peak Anorak, $52.99 (orig. $109) The North Face Motivation High-Rise 7/8 Pocket Tight, $49.99 (orig. $75) The North Face M66 Utility Field Jacket, $119.99 (orig. $179) This Top-Selling Raincoat Keeps Shoppers Dry in the Pouring Rain, and It Has Double Discounts When temperatures start dipping but it's not warm enough to wear a sweatshirt solo, a puffer vest is a perfect solution. Layering a vest on top of your hoodies or sweaters keeps you comfortable but not as toasty as a full-blown puffer jacket would. And right now, a handful of top-rated vests are marked down, like this classic black pick that goes with everything. Gilt Buy It! The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest in Black, $149.99 (orig. $220); gilt.com The same style, which is the vest version of Hailey Bieber's puffer jacket, is also available in pink and blue. But if you're looking for something even more lightweight, plenty of windbreakers and zip-ups are on sale, too, like this softshell jacket that's ideal for walking the dog or heading to the gym this spring. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Stretch Softshell Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com This utility jacket is a unique style you don't typically see from The North Face. Made with a waterproof fabric that'll keep you dry during storms, the spring jacket almost looks like a cotton material and features two spacious front pockets. It's so cute and functional, we'd wear it even when it's not raining. Gilt Buy It! The North Face M66 Utility Field Jacket, $119.99 (orig. $179); gilt.com There's a reason The North Face has been popular for so long: The outerwear brand consistently crafts high-quality pieces that will keep you comfortable throughout years of wear. Join the likes of Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski by investing in The North Face — and hurry, because this sale ends in less than 24 hours. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Motivation High-Rise 7/8 Pocket Tight, $49.99 (orig. $75); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Printed Windy Peak Anorak, $52.99 (orig. $109); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Hydrenaline Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $98.99 (orig. $199); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest in Pink, $149.99 (orig. $220); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Flight Lightriser Futurelight Jacket, $150.99 (orig. $300); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Colorful Pill Case Organizers Made Remembering to Take My Supplements While Traveling So Easy 18 Must-Haves to Buy from Aerie's Colorful Spring Drop While It's on Sale Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time