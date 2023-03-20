You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score Steep Savings on The North Face Jackets, Vests, and More

It's almost time to pack away your parkas and pull out your raincoats and windbreakers instead. And today, nearly 200 spring essentials from The North Face are majorly marked down — but only until tomorrow.

Discount retailer Gilt slashed prices on popular The North Face puffer vests, fleeces, and more staple outerwear for chilly weather. But the sale ends in less than 24 hours, and sizes are selling out quickly, so don't wait around to take advantage of these secret spring savings.

All you have to do to unlock these markdowns is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately gain access to deep discounts on more celebrity-worn and designer items dropped daily.

The North Face Sale at Gilt

When temperatures start dipping but it's not warm enough to wear a sweatshirt solo, a puffer vest is a perfect solution. Layering a vest on top of your hoodies or sweaters keeps you comfortable but not as toasty as a full-blown puffer jacket would. And right now, a handful of top-rated vests are marked down, like this classic black pick that goes with everything.

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest in Black, $149.99 (orig. $220); gilt.com

The same style, which is the vest version of Hailey Bieber's puffer jacket, is also available in pink and blue. But if you're looking for something even more lightweight, plenty of windbreakers and zip-ups are on sale, too, like this softshell jacket that's ideal for walking the dog or heading to the gym this spring.

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Stretch Softshell Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

This utility jacket is a unique style you don't typically see from The North Face. Made with a waterproof fabric that'll keep you dry during storms, the spring jacket almost looks like a cotton material and features two spacious front pockets. It's so cute and functional, we'd wear it even when it's not raining.

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face M66 Utility Field Jacket, $119.99 (orig. $179); gilt.com

There's a reason The North Face has been popular for so long: The outerwear brand consistently crafts high-quality pieces that will keep you comfortable throughout years of wear. Join the likes of Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski by investing in The North Face — and hurry, because this sale ends in less than 24 hours.

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Motivation High-Rise 7/8 Pocket Tight, $49.99 (orig. $75); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Printed Windy Peak Anorak, $52.99 (orig. $109); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Hydrenaline Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $98.99 (orig. $199); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Vest in Pink, $149.99 (orig. $220); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Flight Lightriser Futurelight Jacket, $150.99 (orig. $300); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.