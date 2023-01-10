Lifestyle Fashion More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, and Ariana Grande all wear the brand By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Walk outside and try not to spot someone wearing a coat from The North Face. We dare you. The North Face jackets are just as popular as Ugg boots in the winter — and also like the fuzzy footwear, they're worn by a slew of celebs. Models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn The North Face coats on New York City streets or the Rocky Mountain slopes for years. In November, Hailey Bieber went grocery shopping with husband Justin in a black puffer jacket from the brand, and just last week, she played in the snow in the same packable pick. But toasty coats aren't the only thing celebs favor from The North Face: Last December, Jennifer Garner walked around Los Angeles in a cozy cream fleece that had us all pining for one, too. Clearly, The North Face's classic, high-quality pieces stand the test of time, and right now, you can get more than 100 of them on sale. Gilt just slashed prices on 121 The North Face items, including puffer vests, down jackets, hoodies, and fleeces. The North Face Jackets on Sale The North Face Alamosa Wind Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99) The North Face Tamburello 2 Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99) The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie, $69.99 (orig. $109) The North Face Hydrenaline Jacket 2000, $69.99 (orig. $99) The North Face Winter Warm Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $129) The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199) The North Face Gotham Jacket II, $149.99 (orig. $230) The North Face Gotham Jacket in Purple, $149.99 (orig. $230) The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, $149.99 (orig. $199) The North Face Sierra Peak Jacket, $189.99 (orig. $260)

Plenty of The North Face jackets are currently under $100, which is a steal for such reliable, durable outerwear. This mustard yellow puffer jacket, on sale for just $70, is perfect for everyday errands this winter, but it can also be worn during cold weather adventures like hiking. Or, look ahead to spring with a top-notch windbreaker like this pretty colorblock blue pick. Take a page out of Garner's book with this cozy and functional The North Face fleece, which will keep you warm thanks to its long length. Its fun color palette is sure to turn heads and earn you compliments. While Bieber's exact puffer jacket isn't on sale, the vest version, the 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, is going for $50 off at Gilt now. All you have to do to access this The North Face sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these rare reals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands daily. Below, shop more tried-and-true The North Face outerwear on sale. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Gotham Jacket II in Black, $149.99 (orig. $230); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! All you have to do to access this The North Face sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these rare reals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands daily. Below, shop more tried-and-true The North Face outerwear on sale. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Gotham Jacket II in Black, $149.99 (orig. $230); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! 