More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now

Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, and Ariana Grande all wear the brand

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 03:19 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Jennifer Garner is seen on December 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cli-df7M6JQ/. Ariana Grande/Instagram
Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC; Ariana Grande/Instagram

Walk outside and try not to spot someone wearing a coat from The North Face. We dare you.

The North Face jackets are just as popular as Ugg boots in the winter — and also like the fuzzy footwear, they're worn by a slew of celebs. Models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn The North Face coats on New York City streets or the Rocky Mountain slopes for years. In November, Hailey Bieber went grocery shopping with husband Justin in a black puffer jacket from the brand, and just last week, she played in the snow in the same packable pick.

But toasty coats aren't the only thing celebs favor from The North Face: Last December, Jennifer Garner walked around Los Angeles in a cozy cream fleece that had us all pining for one, too. Clearly, The North Face's classic, high-quality pieces stand the test of time, and right now, you can get more than 100 of them on sale.

Gilt just slashed prices on 121 The North Face items, including puffer vests, down jackets, hoodies, and fleeces.

The North Face Jackets on Sale

Plenty of The North Face jackets are currently under $100, which is a steal for such reliable, durable outerwear. This mustard yellow puffer jacket, on sale for just $70, is perfect for everyday errands this winter, but it can also be worn during cold weather adventures like hiking. Or, look ahead to spring with a top-notch windbreaker like this pretty colorblock blue pick.

Take a page out of Garner's book with this cozy and functional The North Face fleece, which will keep you warm thanks to its long length. Its fun color palette is sure to turn heads and earn you compliments. While Bieber's exact puffer jacket isn't on sale, the vest version, the 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, is going for $50 off at Gilt now.

All you have to do to access this The North Face sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these rare reals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands daily. Below, shop more tried-and-true The North Face outerwear on sale.

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Gotham Jacket II in Black, $149.99 (orig. $230); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Alamosa Wind Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Tamburello 2 Jacket, $69.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Winter Warm Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $129); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Gotham Jacket in Purple, $149.99 (orig. $230); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie, $69.99 (orig. $109); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, $149.99 (orig. $199); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Sierra Peak Jacket, $189.99 (orig. $260); gilt.com

The North Face sale
Gilt

Buy It! The North Face Hydrenaline Jacket 2000, $69.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Inse cordless stick vacuum
This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Converts Into a Handheld Is 80% Off at Amazon Today
spa bathroom
Amazon Shoppers Are Turning Their Bathrooms Into Spas with These Under-$30 Finds
Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags with Reinforced Handles
Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece
Related Articles
Cozy Elevated Basics on Sale Amazon tout
So Many Cozy Elevated Basics Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $13
ZCSIA Women's Winter Long Sleeve Full Zipper Oversized Baggy Puffer Short Down Jacket Coat
This Cropped Puffer Jacket from Amazon Kept Me Super Warm During a Major Winter Storm, and It's on Sale
Ugg Boots & Slippers After-Christmas Deals
So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last Chance Deals
Sale Alert! You Can Still Score Up to 71% Off Ugg, Levi's, Longchamp, and More Coveted Brands at Nordstrom
Oprah & Kate Middleton Rue La La Boots Sale tout
Oprah's Given Her Stamp of Approval to This Kate Middleton-Worn Boots Brand, and It's Secretly on Sale Now
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Boasts 48,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 26 Worth Shopping
Zappos
From Fluffy Slippers to Classic Booties, Zappos Has Tons of Comfy Shoes on Sale — Up to 70% Off
WenVen Women's Winter Thicken Puffer Coat Warm Jacket with Faux Fur Removable Hood
Shoppers Say This Highly Rated Puffer Coat Keeps Them Warm Even in the Single Digits, and It's on Sale
Hailey Bieber Street stye
Hailey Bieber Is Just the Latest Celeb to Wear This Trendy $7,750 Leather Puffer Jacket
Hailey Bieber is seen on January 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
This Celeb-Worn Activewear Brand Has an Under-the-Radar Sale Section — and New Styles Were Just Added
plaid jackets
Jennifer Lopez Went Book Shopping in a Festive Coat Featuring the Classic Print Hollywood Returns to Every Year
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Meghan Markle wearing Veja sneakers
The Sleek Sneakers Favored by Celebrities and Royals Alike Are Going for Less Than $100 Right Now
Best Puffer Jackets
The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty
Lululemon Align pant Kosaten pant
Lululemon's Massive End-of-Year Markdowns Include Hundreds of Best-Sellers (and They're Going Fast)
Amazon Rain Coats/
Thousands of Shoppers Think These Are the Best Raincoats You Can Buy on Amazon