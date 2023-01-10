More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now

Walk outside and try not to spot someone wearing a coat from The North Face. We dare you.

The North Face jackets are just as popular as Ugg boots in the winter — and also like the fuzzy footwear, they're worn by a slew of celebs. Models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all worn The North Face coats on New York City streets or the Rocky Mountain slopes for years. In November, Hailey Bieber went grocery shopping with husband Justin in a black puffer jacket from the brand, and just last week, she played in the snow in the same packable pick.

But toasty coats aren't the only thing celebs favor from The North Face: Last December, Jennifer Garner walked around Los Angeles in a cozy cream fleece that had us all pining for one, too. Clearly, The North Face's classic, high-quality pieces stand the test of time, and right now, you can get more than 100 of them on sale.

Gilt just slashed prices on 121 The North Face items, including puffer vests, down jackets, hoodies, and fleeces.

The North Face Jackets on Sale

Plenty of The North Face jackets are currently under $100, which is a steal for such reliable, durable outerwear. This mustard yellow puffer jacket, on sale for just $70, is perfect for everyday errands this winter, but it can also be worn during cold weather adventures like hiking. Or, look ahead to spring with a top-notch windbreaker like this pretty colorblock blue pick.

Take a page out of Garner's book with this cozy and functional The North Face fleece, which will keep you warm thanks to its long length. Its fun color palette is sure to turn heads and earn you compliments. While Bieber's exact puffer jacket isn't on sale, the vest version, the 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest, is going for $50 off at Gilt now.

All you have to do to access this The North Face sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these rare reals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands daily. Below, shop more tried-and-true The North Face outerwear on sale.

