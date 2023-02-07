Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours

When it comes to outerwear, it doesn't get more classic than The North Face. The reliable brand has been offering top-of-the-line coats that last years of wear for decades. If you somehow don't have a jacket, vest, or hoodie from The North Face in your closet, now's the time to nab one, because dozens are currently on sale.

Discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on more than 150 The North Face puffer jackets, vests, fleeces, sweatshirts, and joggers for men, women, and kids. Prices for adult items start at just $26 — but the sale ends in less than 48 hours.

The North Face Sale

The list of famous fans of The North Face runs deep. Last winter, Jennifer Garner walked around Los Angeles sipping coffee in a cozy cream fleece jacket from the brand. While the 13 Going on 30 actress's pick was neutral, this long ivory fleece jacket includes purple and orange accents, and it's $70 off at Gilt.

Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199); gilt.com

The North Face jackets are definitely the most popular pick for celebs: Hailey Bieber has worn the brand's classic black puffer jacket multiple times over the past few months, throwing it on for both grocery shopping and fun in the snow. Back in November, Emily Ratajkowski attended a Knicks game with Pete Davidson in a chocolate brown The North Face puffer jacket, and she donned a red version a month later.

This purple The North Face puffer jacket with a fur hood is 34 percent off, ringing in at $150. For durable, insulated outerwear that typically costs over $200, this is a steal. But if you're looking for something more lightweight, the brand's Winter Warm Jacket is built for outdoor adventures like hiking — and it's marked down to $90 right now.

Buy It! The North Face Winter Warm Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $129); gilt.com

Comfy The North Face hoodies designed for year-round wear are going for as little as $40, so snag one for yourself or for the man in your life before sizes sell out.

Buy It! The North Face Half Dome Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55); gilt.com

All you have to do to access this The North Face sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these major markdowns on The North Face, plus more deep discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily.

You only have until 4 p.m. ET on February 9 to score The North Face items for less, so don't wait around. Shop more from The North Face sale at Gilt below.

Buy It! The North Face Box Nse Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55); gilt.com

Buy It! The North Face Tekware Short, $49.99 (orig. $75); gilt.com

Buy It! The North Face Aphrodite Motion Pant, $49.99 (orig. $69); gilt.com

Buy It! The North Face Alamosa Wind Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

Buy It! The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie, $69.99 (orig. $109); gilt.com

Buy It! The North Face Fuse Brigandine Bib, $349.99 (orig. $549); gilt.com

