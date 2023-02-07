Lifestyle Fashion Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours Celebs like Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber wear the brand on repeat By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 12:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: GC Images; Michael Simon/Shutterstock; GC Images When it comes to outerwear, it doesn't get more classic than The North Face. The reliable brand has been offering top-of-the-line coats that last years of wear for decades. If you somehow don't have a jacket, vest, or hoodie from The North Face in your closet, now's the time to nab one, because dozens are currently on sale. Discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on more than 150 The North Face puffer jackets, vests, fleeces, sweatshirts, and joggers for men, women, and kids. Prices for adult items start at just $26 — but the sale ends in less than 48 hours. The North Face Sale The North Face Half Dome Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55) The North Face Box Nse Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55) The North Face Tekware Short, $49.99 (orig. $75) The North Face Aphrodite Motion Pant, $49.99 (orig. $69) The North Face Alamosa Wind Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $99) The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie, $69.99 (orig. $109) The North Face Winter Warm Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $129) The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199) The North Face Fuse Brigandine Bib, $349.99 (orig. $549) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The list of famous fans of The North Face runs deep. Last winter, Jennifer Garner walked around Los Angeles sipping coffee in a cozy cream fleece jacket from the brand. While the 13 Going on 30 actress's pick was neutral, this long ivory fleece jacket includes purple and orange accents, and it's $70 off at Gilt. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199); gilt.com The North Face jackets are definitely the most popular pick for celebs: Hailey Bieber has worn the brand's classic black puffer jacket multiple times over the past few months, throwing it on for both grocery shopping and fun in the snow. Back in November, Emily Ratajkowski attended a Knicks game with Pete Davidson in a chocolate brown The North Face puffer jacket, and she donned a red version a month later. This purple The North Face puffer jacket with a fur hood is 34 percent off, ringing in at $150. For durable, insulated outerwear that typically costs over $200, this is a steal. But if you're looking for something more lightweight, the brand's Winter Warm Jacket is built for outdoor adventures like hiking — and it's marked down to $90 right now. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Winter Warm Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $129); gilt.com Comfy The North Face hoodies designed for year-round wear are going for as little as $40, so snag one for yourself or for the man in your life before sizes sell out. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Half Dome Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55); gilt.com All you have to do to access this The North Face sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these major markdowns on The North Face, plus more deep discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily. You only have until 4 p.m. ET on February 9 to score The North Face items for less, so don't wait around. Shop more from The North Face sale at Gilt below. Gilt Buy It! The North Face Box Nse Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Tekware Short, $49.99 (orig. $75); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Aphrodite Motion Pant, $49.99 (orig. $69); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Alamosa Wind Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie, $69.99 (orig. $109); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! The North Face Fuse Brigandine Bib, $349.99 (orig. $549); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Love Her Outfit: The Best Celebrity Coats This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers This Just-Launched Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is 50% Off at Amazon — and Our Promo Code Saves You Even More