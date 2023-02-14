More Than 200 The North Face Jackets, Coats, and Fleeces Are Deeply Discounted Right Now

Dishing out a bunch of cash on trendy items like Barbiecore blazers or platform Mary Jane pumps might not be the smartest move. But when it comes to the essentials, it's best to invest in high-quality pieces.

The North Face is one of those top-of-the-line, trusted brands that's been around for decades, so its prices do reflect that superior standard. However, right now, you can get The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, and fleeces for way less. Discount retailer Rue La La just marked down over 200 items for men, women, and children — and prices start at just $13.

All you have to do to access this sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily.

The North Face Sale at Rue La La

The North Face is best known for its top-notch puffer coats, vests, and more outerwear that celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ariana Grande wear. Even Kim Kardashian recently dressed her son Saint West in a black The North Face coat on a ski trip. And the brand's cozy clothes are worth adding to your closet, too.

Jennifer Garner proved our point last December when she walked around Los Angeles in a cream The North Face fleece. While the 13 Going on 30 actress's pick isn't available at Rue La La, bold colorblock versions are, like this long blue, green and mustard pick and this bright yellow men's The North Face fleece, which is marked down to $100.

Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199); ruelala.com

A handful of comfy sweats are discounted, too, like this classic hoodie with The North Face logo and a similar crewneck sweatshirt, both of which are available for $40 today. Plenty of men's sweatpants and shorts are on sale, too, and going for as little as $26.

If you're already looking ahead to spring, this trench coat with a hood is perfect for rainy days — and marked down by $50. And not only does this Anorak windbreaker look super cool, but it's extremely functional, too. The fabric is coated with a water-repellent finish, so you can carry on with your outdoor adventures while staying dry and warm. It's technically a men's The North Face jacket, but the design is unisex, so simply size down to find your best fit.

Buy It! The North Face TNF Outline Anorak, $89.99 (orig. $139); ruelala.com

This North Face sale runs until 6 p.m. ET on February 17, but sizes are already selling out fast, so hop on these killer deals now. Below, shop more The North Face items on sale at Rue La La.

Buy It! The North Face Half Dome Pullover Hoodie, $39.99 (orig. $55); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Tekware Top, $49.99 (orig. $69); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Winter Warm Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $129); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Metroview Trench, $129.99 (orig. $180); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Color Block Fleece Long Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $199); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Flight Lightriser Futurelight Jacket, $136 (orig. $300); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Sierra Peak Jacket, $189.99 (orig. $260); ruelala.com

Buy It! The North Face Gatekeeper Jacket, $199.99 (orig. $300); ruelala.com

