I'm a Fashion Writer, and This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Is Constantly Impressing Me

Amazon can be overwhelming. There's just so much stuff — and much of it is incredibly repetitive.

As a shopping writer, I spend a lot of time browsing the site, assessing the minutia of features, design, and customer feedback to surface the products worth buying. My background is in fashion, so much of my time scrolling Amazon takes place in its clothing, shoe, and accessory categories. I've become intimately acquainted with the jumble of generic leggings, fast-fashion dresses, name-brand sneakers, and designer bags (really!) that populate the site. And lately, my eye has been routinely drawn to products from one of Amazon's own apparel brands, The Drop.

I'd been somewhat familiar with the concept — limited-edition mini collections designed by influencers. But the pieces catching my eye were from a subsection of the brand dedicated to wardrobe staples that are very, very good.

Best of Staples by The Drop at Amazon

The selection covers just about every category — skirts, pants, dresses, sandals, boots, you name it. Some of the styles are shameless knockoffs of trending designer styles and some of the more aspirational materials (like faux leather and polyester satin) leave much to be desired. But there are many, many gems to unearth, if you know what to look for.

Dresses are a standout category from the collection of staples. There are dozens of styles to choose from, ranging from casual sundresses to special occasion stunners. Pretty much every style comes in black and white, plus a few seasonal shades that are popular now, like pale lavender and bold green. Sizing runs from XXS–5XL in dresses and most other clothing pieces.

Buy It! The Drop Ashley Asymmetrical Slip Dress in Black, $54.90; amazon.com

The Sade Linen Cut-Out Midi is a prime example of what "staples" mean in the context of The Drop. The silhouette is that of a sleeveless midi dress with a defined waist — easy, comfortable, versatile — but with design details like the circular cut-out that make the dress feel current (without over-indexing on trendiness). It's a style you can throw on through the warmer months this year and for a few more to come.

Buy It! The Drop Sade Linen Cut-Out Midi in White, $69.90; amazon.com

There are also a lot of great shoes. You'll find plenty of sandals right now, ranging from vacation-ready flats to sporty flatforms and special occasion heels like the Sophia wedge. It is pretty obviously "inspired" by the fashion girl favorite Olympia sandal by Maryam Nassir Zadeh, but at a tenth of the price. There are some closed-toe styles as well, including chunky loafers and even boots.

Buy It! The Drop Sophia Wedge in Clear, $49.90; amazon.com

For stylish pieces to anchor your wardrobe this spring and beyond, check out Staples by the Drop. Keep scrolling for more of our picks from the collection.

Buy It! The Drop Finley Pull-On Wide Leg Pant in Black, $54.90; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Anusha Rhinestone Shoulder Bag in Silver, $33.90 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Bertina Platform Clog in Sky Blue Patent, $49.90; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant in Heather Sand, $24.58–$44.90 (orig. $44.90); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Shelly Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress in Lime, $64.90; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Crystal Midi Skirt in Multi Tie-Dye, $22.52–$49.90 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Hazel Long Sleeve Gathered Front Top, $24.90; amazon.com

