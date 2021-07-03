These Sandals Look So Expensive, We Had to Do a Double Take at Their Actual Price Tag
Buying a new pair of sandals can sometimes feel like a gamble, especially if you've got your eye on a trendy design. If your summer footwear collection needs some refreshing, Amazon's fashion offerings are the place to start your search. In fact, there's one pair that has been generating a lot of buzz for its comfortable design, high-fashion look, and surprisingly low price tag: The Drop's Monika Slide Sandals.
Priced as little as $22 and available in a variety of colors, patterns, and sizes — including half sizes — these stylish sandals are on-trend with their H-band, slip-on silhouette, and contrasting leather design. But what shoppers can't get enough of is their cushioned footbed, which allows for ″all-day″ comfort and minimizes that dreaded (and painful) breaking in period.
"I love these sandals," one reviewer wrote. "Such a good price for sandals that look like they're worth much more than they cost. They are very comfortable too. The woven part was a bit stiff in the beginning, but it loosens up the more you wear them."
"So comfy!" another added. There is some padding so it's really soft, [it] feels like you're walking on clouds. True to size. Would buy the other colors too!"
The Monika sandals have even earned a seal of approval from shoppers with wide feet. "I love these sandals," one customer shared. "They look much more expensive than they are. I have wider feet and after the first wear they fit great. Worth it!"
Comfort aside, the sandals' versatility is also a big selling point for several reviewers. "The thickness is perfect and the padding makes it easy to walk around in [them] all day," wrote another shopper. "They go with everything in my closet. I'd buy these again as they are now staples in my wardrobe."
Enjoy the summer in style with The Drop's Monika Sandals. Grab a pair of these ultra-comfortable slides on Amazon today, and feel free to stock up on every color.
