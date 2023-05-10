This 'Soft and Comfortable' Sundress Has Racked Up 1,300+ Perfect Ratings — and It's Up to 55% Off

While I love to bundle up under cozy sweaters and scarves, there's something special about sundress season. I adore the airiness, the singularity, and, of course, the twirl-ability that a sundress has to offer — and my new favorite piece promises all of the above and then some.

I was influenced to buy the Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress from The Drop after seeing it pop up in so many stories by fellow PEOPLE writers. Although I've only had the dress for a few weeks, I've already worn it several times — both for casual and dressier outings. And I'm hardly the only fan: The dress has garnered more than 1,300 perfect ratings at Amazon and, if you act fast, you can snag so many of its colors and sizes on sale — up to 55 percent off.

The dress is made from super soft and breathable fabric that's great for beating the heat. Plus, its sleeveless top and tented skirt facilitate even more airflow, which is a necessity for me during East Coast summers; I already know this dress will be my everyday pick for the season. Still, the maxi hemline, tiered silhouette, and strong fabric stay put, so you don't have to worry about a Marilyn Monroe-esque accident happening when a gust of wind blows by. And to top it all off, its straps are adjustable and convertible to wear with a cross-back design.

In addition to its comfort and breathability, my favorite part about the Britt dress is its stylish versatility. I've paired it with a number of different accessories thus far: Sneakers to keep the look casual, ballet flats for a slightly dressier touch, both dainty and statement-making jewelry, and more. I'm sure I'll find new ways to wear it this summer, too.

I bought the dress in black (which just so happens to be on sale right now!), but after owning and loving it, I definitely intend to stock up on other colors. One shopper wrote that they "want this dress in every color and to wear [it] every day" in their review, then finished off by calling it "soft and comfortable." You can also snag the Britt Dress on sale in ginger and rosette, along with full-price styles like dusty purple and navy stripe.

The dress is available in women's sizes XXS–5X and a total of 18 different styles; discounts vary depending on size and style. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can give the dress a test run with Try Before You Buy, which allows members to order up to six eligible items free of charge, try them on over the course of a week, keep and pay for the pieces they like, and send back the items they don't. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to give the Britt dress a proper try-on in different colors, sizes, and styles to find your perfect fit.

Get ahead of the sweltering curve this summer and stock up on The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress while so many of its sizes and styles are on sale. Keep scrolling to see some of its other standout styles.

