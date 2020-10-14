The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Hiding in the Massive Sale
Shop outerwear, denim, dresses, and more for way less
We’re about halfway through Amazon Prime Day, and the deals just keep getting better. While you may have been keeping an eye out for sales on home products and discounts on tech devices, we’re here to tell you that the Prime Day fashion deals are just as good. From outerwear to denim and even workout clothes, there are Prime Day sales happening in pretty much every fashion category available on Amazon.
This Bellivera Faux Leather Jacket is the number-one best-selling women’s faux leather jacket on Amazon, and you can get it right now for less than $28. If you need a new puffer for the cold months ahead, you’re in luck because this Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat is on sale for just $38. You can also cozy up in this Kirundo Faux Shearling Pullover that’s only $21 right now. As one reviewer said, “I never want to take this off!”
To wear under your new outerwear, we’re loving this Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater that’s on sale for $13 paired with the Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans for just $39. We also can’t believe that this Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Detail Half Sleeve V-Neck Dress, which has nearly a thousand perfect reviews, is on sale for as low as $25.90.
Prime Day fashion deals this good won’t last for long, so be sure to make your purchases before word gets out about these hidden gems. Shop our Amazon fashion picks below before Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on October 14.
Best Outerwear Deals:
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat, $37.80 (orig. $54); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat, $41.30 (orig. $59); amazon.com
Buy It! Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, $27.59 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kirundo Faux Shearling Pullover, $20.39 (orig. $30.67); amazon.com
Best Sweater and Top Deals:
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, $13 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Long Sleeve Bateau Neck Sweater, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Women's Amy Fitted Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater, $23.94 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Long-Sleeve Cross-Front Hoodie, $10.90 (orig. $15.72); amazon.com
Buy It! C9 Champion Women’s Long Sleeve Open Back Top, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Best Denim and Pants Deals:
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $38.94 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $36.28 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Seamed Front, 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging, $15.80 (orig. $22.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Core 10 Women's 'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Best Dress Deals:
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Dress, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Detail Half Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $31.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Classic Long Sleeve V-Neck Compact Matte Jersey Wrap Dress, $25.90 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! Palinda Women’s Short Sleeve Pencil Dress, $21.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Women's Stretch Twill Flutter Sleeve Square Neck Fit and Flare Dress, $34.30 (orig. $49); amazon.com
More Prime Day 2020 Deals Not to Miss:
