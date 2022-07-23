This Slim Wallet Makes Shopping and Traveling So Much Easier, According to Shoppers — and It's Just $10
You know the drill when you leave the house — you toss your phone, keys, and wallet, into your bag and head out the door. Then it comes time to find your wallet that is stuffed with your ID, credit cards, and cash, and it somehow always finds its way to the bottom of your bag. And when you're running errands or traveling, that's just never ideal.
You need a safe place to stow away those important cards and cash that is easy to get to, and that's where a slim wallet comes in handy to keep you organized and worry-free. Amazon shoppers have even found the Teskyer Minimalist Wallet, which somehow manages to hold a ton and yet, as one five-star reviewer explained, "it's exactly what I have been searching for to lighten my purse." Plus, it's just $10.
The wallet utilizes its slim and ergonomic design to hold cards, money, and documents easily. The slender wallet can fit up to 12 cards with its six card slots and not only has one clear window for an ID, but also two side pockets, and one middle pocket for any cash you might be carrying. You can even keep your spare change in the middle pocket for those pre-flight coffee runs and pesky toll booths on road trips.
The best part? You can walk around without the fear of theft because this slim wallet features RFID blocking technology designed to protect your cards from being scanned while in it.
This modest wallet features a leather lining and is available in five colors to choose from, including black, blue, brown, rose gold, and wine red.
Shoppers and travelers alike praise this highly sought-after wallet for its "elegant" design and say it's "exactly what they were looking for." Many are impressed with the wallet's multiple compartments compared to other options and how much the compact wallet really can hold.
Another shopper raved about how the "sturdy" wallet is "great for traveling," thanks to the fact that it can easily fit into their pocket if they don't want to carry around their entire purse. And sometimes you have those days, especially when on the road or at the airport, where you just can't deal with another bag.
So if you're in the market for a new wallet that will make everything from grocery shopping to making your way through the TSA line easier, add the Teskyer Minimalist Wallet to your cart for just $10.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This One-Shoulder Jumpsuit 'Looks and Feels Expensive,' According to Shoppers — and It's Just $34 Right Now
- This Slim Wallet Makes Shopping and Traveling So Much Easier, According to Shoppers — and It's Just $10
- It's Official: These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Beach Essentials, Including Swimwear and Sunnies Starting at $13
- Shoppers Say They Use This Cordless Vacuum 'Daily,' and It's Under $90 Right Now at Amazon