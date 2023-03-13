Stars Like Vanessa Hudgens and Marlee Matlin Wore Tennis Necklaces to the Oscars — Shop Our Faves Starting at Just $25

Copy the trend with these affordable lookalikes from BaubleBar

By
Erika Reals
Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com.
Published on March 13, 2023 05:03 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Getty / People / Tyler Roeland

The Academy Awards ceremony is one of the most important evenings for fashion, as it's a good indicator of which trends will go mainstream this year. And amid the statement sleeves, floral appliqués, and bridal white, we spotted a throwback jewelry trend.

Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Marlee Matlin, and Halle Bailey were spotted at the Oscars with one major detail in common: their diamond tennis necklaces. While each necklace had its own unique features, they all featured a tennis chain — which is designed with a consistent, symmetrical line of diamonds joined together on a silver or platinum gold chain and named for tennis player Chris Evert, who wore the same style bracelet on the court.

While these pieces are surely outside of our own shopping budget, you can still rock this trend for less with tennis jewelry options from BaubleBar. We curated the brand's best tennis necklace lookalikes below so that you can channel Vanessa, Halle, and Marlee for your next evening out. Plus, BaubleBar is currently offering 20 percent off two or more bracelets with code STACKING20 — so if you were looking for more reason to pull out your wallet, this is it.

Getty

As a co-host for ABC's Oscars pre-show, Hudgens was one of the first to step out on the champagne-colored carpet. Donning a classic black and white Chanel dress, Hudgens accessorized the look wearing a gorgeous tennis necklace and earrings by Roberto Coin.

Check out PEOPLE's full Oscars coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Actress Marlee Matlin wore a vintage Cartier three-strand diamond tennis necklace, courtesy of Briony Raymond, that she paired with a feathery black Dolce & Gabbana gown and cropped blazer.

Gilbert Flores/Getty

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also took part in the trend. She sparkled in a De Beers tennis diamond necklace (that was nearly 75 carats) that she wore with an aquamarine princess-inspired gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In addition to tennis necklaces, BaubleBar also has a great collection of tennis bracelets, including some with custom charms and initials to make it extra special. The custom tennis bracelet is offered in three sizes and five different stone options: clear, blush, champagne, blue ombre, and multi.

For a matching set, shop the Bennett Tennis Bracelet, which is the same exact chain style as the Bennett Tennis Necklace. If you're looking for a modern take on the tennis chain, we love the Amalie bracelet — which is unique thanks to its bezel-style settings.

Keep scrolling for more Oscars-inspired tennis jewelry options from BaubleBar.

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Marian Tennis Necklace; $38.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Bennet Tennis Necklace Clear; $54.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Bennett 18K Gold Adjustable Tennis Necklace, $102.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $128); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Initial Tennis Bracelet, $20 with code STACKING20 (orig. $25); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet, $54.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet, $70.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Sophie 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet, $54.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Amalie Tennis Bracelet, $46.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $58); baublebar.com

