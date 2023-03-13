Stars Like Vanessa Hudgens and Marlee Matlin Wore Tennis Necklaces to the Oscars — Shop Our Faves Starting at Just $25

The Academy Awards ceremony is one of the most important evenings for fashion, as it's a good indicator of which trends will go mainstream this year. And amid the statement sleeves, floral appliqués, and bridal white, we spotted a throwback jewelry trend.

Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Marlee Matlin, and Halle Bailey were spotted at the Oscars with one major detail in common: their diamond tennis necklaces. While each necklace had its own unique features, they all featured a tennis chain — which is designed with a consistent, symmetrical line of diamonds joined together on a silver or platinum gold chain and named for tennis player Chris Evert, who wore the same style bracelet on the court.

While these pieces are surely outside of our own shopping budget, you can still rock this trend for less with tennis jewelry options from BaubleBar. We curated the brand's best tennis necklace lookalikes below so that you can channel Vanessa, Halle, and Marlee for your next evening out. Plus, BaubleBar is currently offering 20 percent off two or more bracelets with code STACKING20 — so if you were looking for more reason to pull out your wallet, this is it.

As a co-host for ABC's Oscars pre-show, Hudgens was one of the first to step out on the champagne-colored carpet. Donning a classic black and white Chanel dress, Hudgens accessorized the look wearing a gorgeous tennis necklace and earrings by Roberto Coin.

Actress Marlee Matlin wore a vintage Cartier three-strand diamond tennis necklace, courtesy of Briony Raymond, that she paired with a feathery black Dolce & Gabbana gown and cropped blazer.

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also took part in the trend. She sparkled in a De Beers tennis diamond necklace (that was nearly 75 carats) that she wore with an aquamarine princess-inspired gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

In addition to tennis necklaces, BaubleBar also has a great collection of tennis bracelets, including some with custom charms and initials to make it extra special. The custom tennis bracelet is offered in three sizes and five different stone options: clear, blush, champagne, blue ombre, and multi.

For a matching set, shop the Bennett Tennis Bracelet, which is the same exact chain style as the Bennett Tennis Necklace. If you're looking for a modern take on the tennis chain, we love the Amalie bracelet — which is unique thanks to its bezel-style settings.

Keep scrolling for more Oscars-inspired tennis jewelry options from BaubleBar.

