Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale
The struggle is real when it comes to finding a multipurpose bag. Sometimes a backpack is a better option for when you're carrying larger loads (think groceries or overnight essentials), but there are other times when a purse is a better choice, like when you're visiting a new city. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a solution with the Telena convertible backpack, and it's on sale right now.
The "stylish and functional" bag can be carried two ways and looks good while holding your belongings. It's made from a "buttery soft" faux leather that "looks much more expensive" than it actually is, according to shoppers. The multifunctional bag is also waterproof and resistant to scratches, so it's a great option for an everyday bag.
Buy It! Telena Anti-Theft Backpack Purse in Dusty Blue, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Plus, it's lightweight, so it won't weigh you down when you're running errands or commuting to the office. And no need to worry about pickpockets since the main compartment features a U-shaped back zipper closure. For added functionality on the go, the convertible bag offers nine different pockets to hold pens, paper, wallets, keys, and anything else you might need.
Want to convert the backpack into a purse or a tote bag? Just let the straps go and voilá — you'll have a stylish purse that holds an iPad, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a water bottle, and even an umbrella on drizzly days.
You can choose from 43 colors and patterns. Pricing depends on which color you choose, but some options are up to 30 percent off right now.
The "very spacious" bag has received nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who use the versatile pick as a diaper bag, a carry-on, or a purse for commuting to work.
One five-star reviewer bought the bag for a vacation but said that it was "perfect" for everyday use. "Ended up switching back to this one because the backpack straps are so comfortable and convenient," they wrote. "Cannot even say how many compliments I've had on it. I need to order one in another color!"
Consider your hunt for a new bag over, and snag the Telena backpack purse while it's on sale. Shop more colors of the popular pick below.
Buy It! Telena Anti-Theft Backpack Purse in Contrast Retro Brown, $45.59 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Telena Anti-Theft Backpack Purse in Contrast Black, $41.79 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
