Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This 'Super Comfortable' Cardigan — and You Can Get It for $22

Hurry! The deal ends soon
By Isabel Garcia
September 07, 2021 03:00 PM
When it comes to fall fashion, you can never have too many cozy pieces in your wardrobe. So if you're looking for a comfy sweater you'll never want to take off, Amazon shoppers recommend this popcorn cardigan. The best part? It's on major markdown — but only for a short time. 

Amazon is having a flash sale on the Tecrew Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan, and it's going for as little as $22 while the deal lasts. Made of knitted popcorn yarn material, the open-front cardigan is soft and textured. Featuring a relaxed fit, the long cardigan hits below the hips and has two roomy pockets. 

Buy It! Tecrew Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan, $22.39 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

The cardigan comes in 18 colors including warm neutrals and vibrant hues. Available in off-white, black, khaki, turquoise, yellow, plum, and more, there's a color for every wardrobe.The cardigan also comes in two sleeve styles: a classic long-sleeve and a batwing long-sleeve. If you want a more relaxed look, go with the batwing sleeve, which has a baggier fit. 

Plus, the cardigan is machine washable, so caring for it is super easy. Just be sure to wash it with cold water, as the brand recommends.

A hit with shoppers, the cardigan has earned more than 1,100 perfect ratings. Customers say they "love the fit" of the sweater, calling it "flattering" and "adorable." They're also obsessed with how cozy the cardigan is. "This sweater exceeded my expectations in the comfort department," one customer wrote. "I wear it more than any other sweater I own!"

Some shoppers love the cardigan so much that they want it in different colors. "This is my favorite Amazon purchase so far," another shopper wrote. "[It's] super comfortable and soft. It looks cute with everything and keeps you warm in the fall weather. I will buy this [in] more colors."

Most of the colors and styles are 40 percent off right now. Plus, you can save an extra 15 percent with the coupon on the product listing. But the deal ends in a matter of hours, so don't wait to get your hands on the Tecrew Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan before prices go back up.

