The Yellow Dress Taylor Swift Wore on TikTok Is Already Sold Out, but You Can Shop This Affordable Lookalike
Better late than never! Taylor Swift finally joined TikTok this week and looked absolutely adorable in her very first post promoting Red, her first vinyl album. The singer created an eye-catching mash-up of videos, singing straight to the camera while wearing a range of cool outfits, including this standout yellow floral sundress by Reformation.
Buy It! Reformation Joyce Linen Dress, $152.60 (orig. $218); thereformation.com
The Joyce Linen Dress by the cool-girl brand sold out quickly, and we can see why. With delicate tie straps, a slim bodice, and a relaxed, body-skimming skirt, this sweet style would look smashing on anyone. While Swift's exact style is no longer available to purchase online, other colors and patterns are still available. We're also happy to report that the buttercup yellow floral print is available in several other silhouettes for anyone looking to replicate the star's style this season.
Not to be missed is the Kourtney Dress, which comes in the exact same print, as well as a handful of other chic patterns and solid colors. This flirty frock would turn heads at a wedding or any other semi-formal occasion, and also features a fitted bodice, dainty, adjustable straps, and a sleek midi-length skirt with a high slit. Now this is how you stay cool while looking hot.
Buy It! Reformation Kourtney Dress, $248; thereformation.com
Reformation also offers this feminine print in numerous other styles, including an office-appropriate wrap dress or a casual slip dress that can be worn with sneakers, if that's more your speed. Or, for savvy shoppers on a budget, there's also this incredibly cute number from Amazon that gets the job done for less than $30.
Buy It! Drimmaks Summer Dress, $28.90; amazon.com
One reviewer, who entitled her post, "the perfect spring dress," shared her enthusiasm for this affordable find. "This dress is absolutely gorgeous. The style is perfect to hide your imperfections. It has a good amount of stretch, so I could have easily gone down a size, but I am very happy with it. I'll be getting more colors."
"It's perfect for the summer, light, comfortable, and the perfect length to not have to worry if it's windy or if I bend down to pick something up. Absolutely recommend this for anyone looking for a nice summer dress that can be casual or dressed up a bit," another reviewer said.
And as temperatures continue to heat up this month, this is one breezy summer staple we'll be reaching for over and over again. Taylor's exact TikTok look may be sold out, but luckily, you can shop it for less.
