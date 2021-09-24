Taylor Swift Wore Her Favorite Pair of Classic Sunglasses on TikTok to Promote "Wildest Dreams" — Shop the Exact Style on Amazon
Old habits die hard. Just ask Taylor Swift, who is clearly so smitten with Ray-Ban's classic Wayfarer sunglasses (you may remember seeing the same pair on repeat during her Red album tour days), that she brought them back out for a playful modeling moment in a recent TikTok.
The singer, who posed in a pretty pale blue Reformation dress (yet another one in her endless collection of eco-friendly looks by the brand), coyly winked at the camera after removing her signature shades from her face. One quick glance at her all too-familiar pair of favorite sunglasses reminded us all that if something isn't broken, don't fix it.
The iconic style looks incredible on the star, and we should add here that Ray-Ban sunnies are spectacularly popular amongst many other famous faces, including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Jessica Alba. Looks like Swifty is in solid company with these shades.
If you've been on the fence about splurging on a new pair of sunglasses this season, we'd highly recommend grabbing this pair on Amazon. You really can't go wrong with its flattering, unisex frame — it features polarized lenses, and comes in tasteful shades like tortoiseshell and classic black.
"I like the fact that the original Wayfarer lenses are tilted down, which conforms to my face and keeps the sun out. Normally, I am a cheapskate and just buy cheap sunglasses, so it was a major decision for me to buy expensive glasses," one reviewer shared. "The retro and classic look of these, and the excellent quality of the polarized lenses are worth it."
"I was really skeptical about ordering high-end shades online, but really wanted a pair of Wayfarers and the price was great. I AM SO GLAD I DID! These are the real deal...these are the coolest glasses I have owned," another reviewer commented.
And there you have it. Ray-Ban sunglasses are here to stay, and we are so here for it.