Taylor Swift Celebrated Selena Gomez's 30th Birthday in This Prairie-Girl Dress Style You Can Get for $60
Bestie alert! Famous friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift just reunited for a special reason.
Gomez turned 30 years old on July 22, and longtime pal Swift, 32, helped her commemorate the major milestone. The Rare Beauty founder shared two fun photos of the duo celebrating in what looks like an intimate gazebo decorated with twinkly lights. She captioned the silly snapshots, "30, nerdy and worthy" on Instagram.
The birthday girl dressed up for the occasion, wearing a $5,400 pleated Gucci dress with balloon sleeves, while Swift opted for a more casual — albeit still pricey at $498 — puff sleeve midi dress with a tiered skirt and patchwork pattern. She paired the breezy number with Cathy Waterman earrings and loose pigtail braids to complete her signature cottagecore aesthetic.
Swift has flip-flopped between many styles throughout her time in the spotlight, from sparkly dresses and cowboy boots to cat eye sunglasses and bold red lips to all-black-everything during her Reputation era to dip-dyed hair à la Lover. But over the past few years, the songwriter has stuck to her folksy, prairie-girl vibe, and this latest sighting is no exception.
The "All Too Well" singer is onto something with the patchwork print of her midi dress: Unlike traditional patterns like stripes or polka dots, patchwork clothing is completely different piece-by-piece. Every patchwork dress, top, or skirt is entirely unique, so there's an option for everyone — and you'll always stand out.
Take this $60 pick, for example: With soft orange, blue, and white floral patches, the A-line midi dress feels retro and is perfect for making a splash at the office.
Buy It! I.Madeline Patchwork Midi Dress, $59.97; nordstromrack.com
With a brown, cream, and blue patchwork print, this satin slip dress from Free People oozes western vibes, and the back cutout makes it trendy. But if you favor mini dresses, this balloon sleeve pick from Banana Republic is romantic and flattering with a sweetheart neckline and twist detail.
No matter which patchwork dress you choose, you're bound to turn heads in the one-of-a-kind style. Take advantage of this rare Taylor Swift sighting and copy her summer look by shopping more patchwork dresses below. Then you can go back to wondering what she gifted Selena.
Buy It! UO Dottie Collared Mini Dress, $65; urbanoutfitters.com
Buy It! River Island Metallic Patchwork Maxi Dress, $108; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lucky Brand Patchwork Print Midi Dress, $129; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Banana Republic Ramie Twist Dress in Patchwork Blue, $129.97 (orig. $200); bananarepublic.com
Buy It! Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Rigby Patchwork Midi Dress, $149; urbanoutfitters.com
Buy It! Anna Corrinne Butterflies Patchwork Smock Dress, $158; freepeople.com
Buy It! Fiona Maxi Dress, $198; freepeople.com
