Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style

Published on April 21, 2023 09:00 PM

Oh, Taylor Swift, look what you made us do… we mean, buy! Between the many stops on her Eras Tour, the "Lavender Haze" singer put us into a happy handbag haze when we spotted her carrying a black crossbody saddle bag in New York City. For the rest of her easygoing look, she had her long hair slicked back and a brown T-shirt (did you sing it?), along with a pair of black wash jeans and chunky black boots. The singer's exact bag, which has a flashy gold zipper prominently featured on the front flap, is from Rebecca Minkoff. And after scoping out its site, it looks like the bag is no longer available — but you can still score similar crossbody styles for as little as $23. TheImageDirect.com Every person needs to own at least one quality black purse, and a crossbody saddle bag should be at the top of the list. The classic shape has been around for years, and the hands-free component makes carrying essentials that much more convenient. Plus, black goes with everything. Shop Crossbody Saddle Bags Inspired by Taylor Swift Afkomst Crossbody Small Over-the-Shoulder Saddle Purse, $23.95; amazon.com Sam Edelman Giorgia Saddle Handbag, $28; walmart.com JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag, $67.14 (orig. $78.99); amazon.com The Drop Helen Saddle Crossbody Bag, $39.90; amazon.com Universal Thread Flap Saddle Crossbody Bag, $25.50 (orig. $30); target.com Time and Tru Riverdale Crossbody Saddle Bag, $22.98; walmart.com Madewell The Transport Saddlebag, $149.50 (orig. $158); madewell.com Area Stars Fringe Faux Leather Saddle Crossbody Bag, $88; nordstrom.com Blake Lively's Crossbody Phone Case Is the Hands-Free Accessory All Moms Need This crossbody saddle purse from Amazon has 3,000+ five-star ratings and reminds us of Swift's. It has a long adjustable strap that you can customize to fit your height, and its many compartments are so useful for traveling — stash your phone in the front pocket when you go through security, stow your smaller, more expensive items in the zippered pocket, and put quick-grab items in the two slip pockets. One shopper described the bag as "beautifully crafted" and "absolutely flawless," before adding, "This is one of those quality purses that you will have in your wardrobe for years to come. I don't think I'll ever get rid of it." Amazon Buy It! Afkomst Crossbody Small Over-the-Shoulder Saddle Purses in Black, $23.95; amazon.com Sam Edelman may be known for its shoes, but did you know that the brand makes handbags, too? With the saddle shape and hands-free strap, this $28 black bag is truly an affordable beauty that looks like it'd cost a pretty premium. If the two other sold-out colors are any indication of how popular the bag is, we'd advise you to move swiftly. Walmart Buy It! Sam Edelman Giorgia Saddle Handbag in Black, $28; walmart.com Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift This crescent-shaped bag from an Oprah-approved brand is a modern take on the saddle bag, and it's currently 15 percent off. There are two versions in stock — a matte black and a crocodile-embossed black — and they both have shiny gold hardware like Swift's. Use it as a shoulder bag and hang it off your arm, or loop it around your body for a shorter crossbody option. Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag in Black, $67.14 (orig. $78.99); amazon.com Even after singing her heart out for 3+ hours weekend after weekend, Taylor Swift still found time to serve us a look that featured the bag of the season — er, seasons. Keep scrolling to shop more black crossbody saddle bags now. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Helen Saddle Crossbody Bag in Black, $39.90; amazon.com Facebook Buy It! Universal Thread Flap Saddle Crossbody Bag in Black, $25.50 (orig. $30); target.com Walmart Buy It! Time and Tru Riverdale Crossbody Saddle Bag in Black, $22.98; walmart.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Transport Saddlebag in True Black, $149.50 (orig. $158); madewell.com Nordstrom Buy It! Area Stars Fringe Faux Leather Saddle Crossbody Bag in Black, $88; nordstrom.com