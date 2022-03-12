This $5 Target Tank Is Getting So Much Buzz on TikTok Right Now
Just in time for spring, one of the latest fashion finds to go viral on TikTok is a comfortable tank top from Target — and it's only $5.
At the end of February, TikToker @aastelter posted a video of a trip to Target. While the video shows their shopping cart filling up with a bunch of stuff, the Wild Fable Tiny tank top is the one thing the user tells viewers to "run to Target" for in the caption. Since it went up, the video has gained 4.8 million views and more than 779,000 likes (and counting), thanks to the tank top's affordable price point and cute design.
Ideal for the warm sunny days right around the corner, the cropped tank top is made mostly of cotton and a bit of spandex, giving it some stretch. It features a fitted silhouette, a notched front neckline, and reinforced stitching along the neckline and armholes. A versatile basic, you can easily pair it with shorts for a casual look or a skirt to dress it up. Whether you're going on a spring break trip, running errands, or just lounging around the house, the tank is a wardrobe staple ideal for spring and summer.
The tank comes in six colors, including neutrals like black, white, and gray. There's also an olive green if you're looking for a deep hue, and if you want to add a pop of color to your closet, it's available in bright orange and blue. The tank runs from XS to XXL, and it comes in women's plus (1X to 4X), but only dark orange currently has sizes left.
While the tank may be running low in stock at your local Target, there are still sizes and colors in stock online that you can shop for right from home. But if you've ever tried to snag something that goes viral on TikTok, you know how quickly it can sell out. So pick up the Wild Fable tank top at Target while it's still available.
